2025 Easter Jeep Safari Brings Us Seven Concepts, Each With Their Own Bit of Flair

There's nothing otherworldly about any of these concepts, but a couple of them would be awesome to actually see in production — and others you could feasibly do yourself

(Images: Stellantis | Jeep)

Seven themed concepts are headed to this year’s Easter Jeep Safari, and I have a hunch which one will be most folks’ immediate favorite.

A grand annual tradition is right on our door step with the 2025 Easter Jeep Safari. You know the TFL team will be there (namely Roman and Tommy), covering the latest concepts the brand’s design and engineering teams concocted for this year’s run out in Moab, Utah. This time around, we get seven concepts: the Wrangler-themed Blueprint, Bugout, J6 Honcho, Rewind and Sunchaser; as well as the Gladiator-based Convoy and J6 High Top. And if there’s a certain white-and-blue-clad two-door truck in the mix that immediately caught your eye where you thought, “That’s awesome, I want one”…I’m right there with you.

That said, let’s go through each concept in turn and take a closer look at what each one brings to the table. For those needing a TL;DR version — Jeep didn’t go crazy with electric concepts (you won’t see the new Recon or Wagoneer S, for example), and it didn’t go buck wild with a V8 renaissance on news that Stellantis is in the middle of an about-face on killing off the legendary Hemi. All these concepts either pack the good old 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 or are based on the 2.0-liter 4xe plug-in hybrid. So, the imagination factor here boils down to each specific look and feature touches these seven concepts bring to the table.

Wrangler 4xe Blueprint

Since I already gave the game away as to which one piqued my interest the most, let’s go through the rest in order. That kicks off with the Wrangler 4xe-based Blueprint, which is one of Jeep’s concepts that essentially raids the Mopar catalog. Only everything is blue, as the name clearly lays out.

IThis particular Wrangler brings a 2.0-inch lift kit to the table as well as high-top fenders for your compulsory wheel-and-tire upgrade, front and rear steel bumpers from the Rubicon, a Warn winch, 7-inch TYRI lights up front, cowl lights, rock rails, tube doors and a snorkel.

If you happened to notice different wheels fitted to the Blueprint, good spot: There are three different kinds of wheels on display here. Along with 37-inch BFGoodrich KO3 all-terrains, Mopar brought in three available wheels here.

The idea with this concept is that (whether you want everything blue or not), you can actually build it up yourself. Each part has a scannable QR code, so you’ll be able to source the bits you want from the catalog.

Wrangler Bug Out

The Bug Out concept is another Wrangler 4xe, but without the rear doors or seats. So, it’s a two-passenger setup that leans a bit more truck-like, particularly with the classic Jeep branding on the swing-down tailgate. Here, you get Mopar half-doors, a steel front bumper, tubular rear bumper and recovery points galore. This one rolls on a set of BFGoodrich KM3 tires (again, 37 inches) around 18-inch wheels with high-top fender flares.

The white high roof offers an interesting aesthetic touch, while the yellow bits behind the front doors are actually spare batteries. It’s not 100% clear whether those batteries are for the Jeep-branded e-scooter that’s also onboard, but that would make some sense since you get about 40 minutes of use out of the unit, so that’d come in handy.

Wrangler Rewind

This Wrangler concept screams ’80s, right down to the “vintage” integrated car phone. It’s arguably the loudest concept of the bunch in terms of eight-track-era styling, while the rest of the concept is pretty standard parts catalog sort of stuff.

Again, you get a set of 37-inch mud-terrains, and this time Jeep fitted 17-inch AEV wheels, but the rest of the setup is basically your run-of-the-mill 2.0-liter-powered Rubicon (though it’s not a 4xe this time).

Wrangler Sunchaser

The Sunchaser is another Wrangler concept, and again centers around the 4xe plug-in hybrid. 37-inch BFGoodrich KM3s again come into the mix, while you also get high-top steel fenders, steel bumpers, steel rock rails and an integrated Warn winch.

Out back, the Sunchaser has a roof rack system as well as storage boxes that replace the rear windows. It’s still a four-door, so you do get a bit more practicality than the others. Up front, you set a set of six Illuminat3 off-road lights that pivot.

Wrangler J6 Honcho

Although it definitely brings truck vibes to the party, the J6 Honcho concept is based on the four-door Wrangler (and has the same 118.6-inch wheelbase). Jeep dropped the rear doors for the sake of the pickup bed, which actually measures out a foot longer here than it does on a Gladiator. You also get 37-inch BFGoodrich KM3s, four five-inch TYRI lights up front, a bull bar and an integrated Warn winch.

In fact, this is not the first time we’ve seen a two-door Jeep pickup concept, either. The automaker brought a J6 concept to the 2019 Easter Jeep Safari. And even though the notion of taking a two-door Wrangler and putting a bed on it isn’t too far-fetched (essentially, the Gladiator is that but with two extra doors), you’d imagine they could actually build this one if they wanted to.

Really, they could build any of these concepts if they wanted to. But I think most people out there would line up to actually buy this one.

Gladiator Convoy

Up front, the Gladiator-based Convoy is definitely the most visually distinctive, owing to its old-school J-Series inspired front end. Otherwise, you get a military troop carrier sort of vibe with a brown soft top, canvas half-doors, low-back leather seats and bed canopy.

The Convoy also packs larger tires than the Wrangler concepts — this time at 40 inches — and you also get a 12,000-pound-capable Warn winch and snorkel, as well as high-clearance fenders (naturally).

Gladiator High Top Honcho

It may have a new Gladiator body and front end, but the J6 Honcho concept harks back to the past with its graphics and wheel package. You get 40-inch BFGoodrich KO3s, and a 5.38 rear axle to make this a true crawler (as well as Dana 60 front and rear axles).

To offer some better flexibility, this setup brings in AccuAir suspension that can lift the truck up to four inches. You also get custom fender flares and all the usual aftermarket kit folks will cram onto their Gladiators: AEV front bumper, steel rear bumper with recovery points, Warn winch and a truck bed storage system. Completing the overall theme, you also get a cool looking chase rack and a color-matched hardtop, which is a nice touch.

We’ll be at 2025 Easter Jeep Safari next week, so stay tuned for more on these concepts up close and personal!