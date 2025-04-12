BMW iX3 Prototype Spied in the Wild: Here’s What We Know & What to Expect!

BMW is bringing its ‘Neue Klasse’ into reality with a new iX3 SUV, followed by an electric 3 Series-class sedan.

We’ve seen the concepts for BMW’s new class of vehicles as well as some official camouflaged shots, but it’s another matter to actually see prototypes out and about in the wild. Our friend David caught this particular SUV near Oxnard, California: an early version of what we understand to be the upcoming electric iX3 SUV.

It’s going to be the first model out the gate riding on the automaker’s Neue Klasse architecture. With this evolution, BMW is promising far more advanced technology, better charging capability and longer range for its electric models. However, while automakers would be keen to go electric-only a few years ago, Neue Klasse will also have the flexbility to introduce hybrid and gasoline powertrains into the mix — and that mixed energy solution will also translate to a sedan.

As far as what David spotted on the streets around Oxnard, we’re looking at a closer-to-production-spec SUV that (as expected) dials the exterior styling back a bit from the original concept. That said, its still an unmistakably next-generation design that largely stays faithful to the Vision Neue Klasse X concept, including the large single-assembly headlights and relatively small, flat kidney grille (at least small compared to, say, the most recent XM).

At the back, it doesn’t appear BMW stuck with quite as angular a design as the concept or kept the large taillights, but the overall exterior shape again stays pretty true to what we’ve seen before. These out-and-about shots also show this production-spec model will have at least some towing capability. The X3, for its part, is set up to tow up to 4,400 pounds.

BMW hasn’t shared any specific powertrain details on the new iX3 just yet. It mentions a new control unit its calling the “Heart of Joy”. Marketing term aside, it should have improved and more centralized computing power to make this new model more dynamic to drive (since engineers can more tightly integrate each element — steering, braking, power, regenerative braking, etc. — with each other), but we’ll have to wait and see.