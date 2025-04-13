Ask Nathan: Genesis G80 vs Genesis G70 and Should I Buy a Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Should I buy a Genesis G70 or a Genesis G80?

Is the Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce a good buy?

Q: (Via: NathanAdlen@Twitter /X) RE: Genesis G80 vs the G70

Can you help me separate the Genesis G70 from the G80? I know the G70 is a little smaller but it has the same parts right?

– MemHX

A: There’s a lot more going on than just size, but that is part of the equation.

The interior designs are different, and the Genesis G80 offers a larger 27-inch OLED display, whereas the G70 (which has a smaller cockpit in general) has a 10.3-inch screen. The G80 has a much larger back seat, and a 13.1 cu-ft trunk, as opposed to the G70’s 10.5 cu-ft. All of the interior materials, finishes and surfaces feel similar, but (overall) the G80 is a much more luxurious place to be.

The Genesis G70 may be an endangered species

With a base price south of $46,000, you can get a rear-drive G70 with a 300 horsepower, turbocharged I4. It’s an excellent engine, bolted to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The manual transmission was ditched a few years back. If you start adding some dough, you can get all-wheel drive (AWD) and even a beefy 365 hp twin-turbocharged V6. With its available adjustable suspension, excellent balance and tighty proportions, the G70 can compete with the best from Germany, Japan and the United States.

Unfortunately, it’s not a huge seller, and there is a rumor swirling around that Genesis may phase out, replace or simply stop production of the G70. Considering how much fun this thing is to drive, and its curbside swagger, I think this would be a real shame. If you enjoy the drive, the G70 (with either powertrain) is the right choice.

Want the “all-rounder?” That would be the Genesis G80

The G80 gets a 10-horsepower bump with the V6, for a total of 375 hp, but you can also get it with the 300 hp I4. Either way, you get AWD standard. Currently slotted between the massive G90, and the G70, the G80 is about the size of a BMW 5-Series, and it truly feels like an outstanding rival. The last model I tested had the twin-turbo V6, with gobs of power and only a tad-bit of lag. There is a version of this V6 that also uses an electric supercharger in conjunction with the turbochargers, which mitigates lag – but its not available in the G80 sedan – yet.

Even with the 300 hp I4, you have plenty of usable power, and a sublime ride. Seating space is better than the G70, but it still can be a bit cramped for tall adults back there. For just over $56,000, you get a sedan that can comfortably cruise cross-country, and still be fun to drive. While not as toss-able as the G70, it’s still composed and competent in all but the most severe driving scenarios. I think an equivalent 5-Series is more athletic, but the Genesis G80 never embarrasses itself.

Both are amazing, but the G80 is the best – for me

Love both cars, and you’ll be lucky to own either; however, after spending time with both, I find the G80 a smarter combination of performance, luxury and value. Honestly, it’s hard to beat this car, and it would be the sedan I would choose if I were looking for something south of the equivalent BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Lexus territory. Honestly.

Good luck!

— N

The last question comes from a friend who wants to know if it’s a good idea to buy or lease the Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce.

Q: (Via: Bookstore conversation – summarized) I am in love with the Alfa Romeo Giulia after driving one.

I know everyone complains about reliability, but I don’t care as long as I have a warranty. When I rented one on vacation, it was such a joy to drive, and a lot more responsive than my 2017 Lexus EX. Now that I live alone and only visit family every blue moon, I don’t mind owning a smaller car. I am looking at the Veloce AWD model with the turbo 4.

— Kayleigh

A: It’s hard to say bad things about something as emotional as an Alfa Romeo.

See, that’s the thing. BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Cadillac, Lexus and many others build sedans that are higher quality, less problematic and/or higher performing than the Giulia. Not a single one can match the Giulia’s character. Yes, the Quadrifoglio is a monster, but the 280 horsepower 2.0-liter turbo (like the one you’re interested in) is outstanding too.

Playful around corners, easy to drive in traffic, and fairly comfortable inside – the Giulia almost drives as good as it looks. Getting the Veloce package helps it look even better, which is a good thing. Despite its age, the Giulia still looks amazing in my book, and it kind of wakes up the senses.

Now, just so you know: the interior is very outdated, and the controls are so-so at best. Screen sizes are small, some of the switchgear feels a bit flimsy, as do some of the interior components. Additionally, the seats are an acquired taste, fitting some comfortably, while larger people like me feel a little pinched.

At least the interior design looks good. In addition, the UX is easy to master, and the stereo system sounded good to my ear.

The bottom line with me has always been the same: if the car makes you smile, it’s the right car. Yes, you need to stay on top of its maintenance, and it is a bit delicate compared to many. Still, Most Alfa Romeo products I’ve tested have left me with a smile, and I think they look good too. The same goes for the Giulia.

— N