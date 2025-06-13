You Can Now Buy An Updated Tesla Model S or Model X, But Prepare to Shell Out Another $5K

We aren’t getting completely new versions of the Model X or S, but Tesla is giving them some quality-of-life updates.

It’s been years since we’ve seen significant updates for either the Tesla Model S sedan or the Model X SUV. Granted, they aren’t the company’s volume sellers like the Model 3/Y, but they could still use a fresh coat of paint — and that’s one of the things both cars are getting with these updated versions. The automaker debuted facelifts for each of its largest, most expensive offerings, focusing on refinement changes over, say, a completely new-generation model. That said, these relatively minor tweaks do (as you’d probably expect) come with a moderately higher price tag.

Right off the top, Tesla has a new paint color option called ‘Frost Blue’ that’s available on both models. Beyond Ultra Red, The X and S’ color palette has been a little muted over the years, so it’s nice to see another option folks can choose on that front. Like Ultra Red and Lunar Silver, though, going for Frost Blue is a $2,500 premium against the no-cost Stealth Grey. Pearl White Multicoat or Diamond Black split the difference, setting you back $1,500.

New wheel designs are also available. The Model S offers up 19-inch Magnetite or 21-inch Velarium wheels, while the X starts with 20-inch Perihelix wheels and steps up to 22-inch Machina wheels. Tesla says the new options help efficiency, with the Model S All-Wheel Drive managing up to 410 miles with the smaller wheels (up from 402), and the Model X topping out at 352 miles on a charge (up from 335). Each model also gets new adaptive headlights, dynamic ambient welcome lighting on the dashboard and in the door cards, and a new camera to improve the cars’ forward visibility for its driver assistance systems.

Both Tesla Model X and Model S see some suspension design changes, including new bushings. The Model 3 and Y’s larger siblings further get better sound deadening material and active noise cancellation, so they’re borrowing similar cues from the Highland and Juniper updates. The Model S Plaid, for its part, gets a few exterior tweaks to help with its aerodynamics and high-speed stability.

Now, let’s get to the price. Figures on both the Model X and Model S have ping-ponged around over the years, but this particular update brings a $5,000 premium with it over what you could get before. The Model S now starts off at $86,630, while the Plaid will set you back $15,000 more, or $101,630. The X, on the other hand, will start at $91,630, running up to $106,630 for the Model X Plaid. If you want either car, you can order it now (and they’re available on Tesla’s configurator site) with delivery in 2-4 weeks.

Tesla’s second-quarter sales volumes should be out at the end of this month, so it will be interesting to see (other sentiments toward Tesla notwithstanding) whether these updates will make a dent in the X or S’ popularity over the long run.