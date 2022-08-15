The 710-Horsepower 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Returns to Terrify Your Kids: Check It Out!

You folks wanted the mega SUV so much, Dodge is bringing it back for another year

After its initial debut in 2020, the Dodge Durango Hellcat returns for the 2023 model year.

Like before, it packs a 710 horsepower, 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V-8.

There’s no word on exactly how many Dodge will build yet, but it will be another single model year run.

Pricing is not available yet, but expect the 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat to carry an MSRP over $80,000.

The most powerful three-row SUV has returned, with stupid amounts of asphalt-ripping horsepower!

The 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is rated to run from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, packs a NHRA-certified quarter-mile time of 11.5 seconds and a top speed of 180 mph. This is a three-row, all-wheel drive SUV that can tow over 8,000 pounds. Seriously, it’s beastly in all the right ways, and you’ll soon be able to buy it once again. The Durango SRT Hellcat’s supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 makes 710 horsepower and 645 lb.-ft. of torque. Just like before, the power is connected to all-four wheels via a beefed-up eight-speed automatic transmission.

It may look familiar, and indeed the ‘new’ Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is very similar to the Durango Hellcat that was discontinued over a year ago. It sold out quickly after its limited run in 2021, even as Stellantis expanded the original production run. This time around there have been a few updates, including the addition of Frostbite blue from the Charger and Challenger lineups.

The SRT Hellcat model once again expands the Durango lineup to six core trims.

According to Dodge, enthusiasts will have more options to personalize the new Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat. Plus and Premium packages will deliver even more content. The Plus package for the Durango SRT Hellcat includes high-performance Laguna leather seats, trailer tow group, a power sunroof with adaptive and advanced safety features. The Premium package adds to the Plus features along with red seat belts, a leather-wrapped instrument panel, carbon fiber interior accents and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

The rest of the 2023 Dodge Durango lineup remains intact, including the SXT, GT, R/T, Citadel and SRT 392.

Pricing has not been released, but Stellantis says the 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat opens for orders in September 2022.