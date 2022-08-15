You Can Order a 2023 Dodge Challenger Convertible Through Your Local Dealer — Here’s How the Process Works

For the first time in 50 years, you can get a Dodge-sanctioned Challenger convertible (albeit through a third-party).

You’ll be able to place an order through your Dodge dealer as normal, but the work will be completed by Florida-based Drop Top customs.

The 2023 Dodge Challenger convertible will cost $25,999 MSRP, and ordering opens Tuesday, August 16.

How about a convertible Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat?

Enterprising owners with boundless imagination (and deep pockets) have been able to create pretty much whatever they want for time immemorial. So, the concept of a Dodge Challenger convertible isn’t necessary earth-shattering in that regard, but this should be a Challenger convertible with a difference. You’ll be able to order a drop-top Challenger through your local dealer, and the car will be modified through Florida-based Drop Top Customs before it’s delivered to you.

The only time Dodge officially manufactured a convertible Challenger was half a century ago, for the 1970 and 1971 model years.

The “expedited transportation process”, as Dodge calls it, starts with a production-spec Challenger coupe built at the automaker’s Brampton, Ontario plant. From there, the dealer arranges shipping down to Florida, where Drop Top Customs will complete its top-down transformation. This third-party option carries a retail price of $25,999, though you may be able to negotiate a different end price through your local Dodge dealer.

Once the vehicle is complete, a buyer will pick up their car from the dealer as usual. The convertible option is available throughout most of the 2022 and 2023 Dodge Challenger lineup, from the R/T upward. That means you can feasibly get a new Challenger SRT Hellcat convertible, as the Stellantis is all too keen to show here.

If you’re interested, the ordering process for a new Challenger convertible opens Tuesday, August 16.