Uncovered Production-Spec 2026 Hyundai Nexo SUVs Spotted in Arizona: U.S. Launch Imminent?

Hyundai didn't initially say whether it's new hydrogen SUV would actually be sold here. But why are they in AZ then?

(Watermarked images: TFL Studios, courtesy of Andrew C.)

Hyundai is still committing to hydrogen, even though it can’t widely sell fuel-cell vehicles.

TFL viewer Andrew C. caught an interesting sight in Scottsdale, Arizona: early (likely pre-production) examples of the 2026 Hyundai Nexo. If this one slipped out of your memory for a bit, I don’t blame you — the “Initium” first made its debut in Seoul before hitting the auto show circuit in Los Angeles. When the concept initially debuted, Hyundai said a production version would roll out in the first half of 2025. Fast forward six months — and past the official debut of this car as the next-generation Nexo — it seems the automaker is right on schedule.

In fact, our friend caught three of these vehicles on the back of a transporter truck. While the lighting is dialed back just a little bit from the Initium concept renderings, Hyundai kept everything pretty close for the production-intent Nexo. A couple major changes seem to be the wheel design as well as the full-size mirrors (the latter being a requirement to comply with U.S. regulations). Other than that, the Hyundai Nexo that’s rolling into production looks pretty much as cool as the original concept’s debut did late last year.

Fundamentally, the formula is still broadly the same for this car as the previous Nexo, which Hyundai sold in California between 2019 and 2023. The fuel cell stack is better than before, with the car’s front-mounted electric motor putting down 201 horsepower. Sure, its no back road rocket, but Hyundai claims a 0-60 time of 7.8 seconds. Not only that, but the Nexo targets a driving range of 430 miles, which is well past any of its current battery electric vehicles.

Despite the downright funky and futuristic-looking exterior, the 2026 Hyundai Nexo brings several familiar touches into the mix. Again, these cars don’t appear to get the side-mounted screens where the cameras were on the concept. Nevertheless, you do get dual 12.3-inch displays, a column-mounted gear selector and a center console similar to Hyundai’s BEVs. Out back, the cargo area measures out to 35 cubic feet (even with the H2 storage tanks), while you get 61 cubic feet with the seats folded down.

Could Californians soon be able to get this new Nexo?

When Hyundai announced the Nexo, all it mentioned was that it would go into production in “global markets” and that 2025 date. It did not necesssarily specify that it’s coming to the United States…but this certainly has us curious. At the moment, Hyundai has made no Nexo-related announcements (none that I could find, at least) since early April. And even at that, it was technically a South Korean debut, where the vehicle is going on sale.

Under its “HTWO” brand, Hyundai Motor says it continues to focus on expanding hydrogen infrastructure. For the moment, that picture looks a little better in Korea than it does in, say, California, though it’s still not as easy as living with a conventional EV. With the last-generation Nexo’s poor performance, folks working the automotive beat wagered Hyundai wouldn’t sell the Nexo here…even in the Golden State, where the opportunity isn’t necessarily golden…but better than any other state.

As ever, we’ll have to wait and see if Hyundai announces an inevitable U.S./California launch. The hydrogen car market isn’t completely barren there. Honda leases a fuel-cell version of its CR-V and Toyota still sells the sleek-looking Mirai, even if the second-generation model is getting a little long in the tooth by now.