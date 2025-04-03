The Second-Generation 2026 Hyundai Nexo Makes a Bold Statement For Hydrogen SUVs

(Images: Hyundai)

The 2026 Hyundai Nexo looks nothing like the first-gen model, and that’s a good thing.

Some automakers continue to invest heavily in “multi-energy solutions” — basically, have their fingers in many pies so they’re positioned correctly if a certain powertrain solution takes off over another. That’s why Hyundai continues to put resources toward hydrogen vehicles, including a completely new second-generation Nexo. For those who don’t remember (and I certainly don’t blame you, as it wasn’t popular at all), Hyundai sold the original Nexo in California between the 2019 and 2023 model years.

It’s unsurprising, of course, that Hyundai redesigned the look of its FCEV for a new generation. That’s par for the course, but what is surprising is just how outlandish it looks, and in an awesome way. We’ll usually ride fences when it comes to styling and say it’s subjective so it’ll depend on your own point of view, as beauty is in the eye of the beholder…blah, blah, blah. You may still disagree, but I think the 2026 Hyundai Nexo looks cool, and it tracks closely to the Initium concept the automaker debuted last year, including at the LA Auto Show.

Overall, the 2026 Hyundai Nexo is larger than its predecessor in every dimension, and brings a more potent powertrain to the table. The front-mounted electric motor now puts out 201 horsepower (up 40 from the old one), though it’s still not what you’d call “quick”. Rather, the extra oomph means this version can hit 60 mph in 7.8 seconds, so you’re still not going to be winning any drag races, particularly against a battery-electric car like, say, the Ioniq 5. But where the Nexo does shine is its driving range, which Hyundai is claiming is over 700 kilometers (or about 430 miles).

To achieve better range, the 2026 Hyundai Nexo gets increased hydrogen tank capacity and better storage density, so it can carry that extra H2 without the storage tank area eating into cabin space. Despite the boxier looking shape to the old one, Hyundai says it’s also improved aerodynamics and underbody airflow to reduce drag and improve efficiency. Unlike the old Nexo, this one can also tow (even if it’s only up to 1,000 kilograms or about 2,200 pounds).

Looking inside the 2026 Hyundai Nexo

Hyundai has been going in this boxier, more aggressive styling direction with its SUVs for the past few years, and we’ve seen it manifest in the Ioniq 5, the new Santa Fe and even the new Palisade as it debuted back in South Korea back in December. Since the Nexo is following suit as far as its exterior design ethos, you’d expect the interior to closely resemble other Hyundai models. And it does — right down to the dual 12-inch displays replacing the traditional gauge cluster and center screen arrangement.

This new Nexo also gets a Bang & Olufsen sound system, as well as other nice tech features like side-mounted cameras instead of traditional door mirrors (in least in markets that allow it). Unfortunately, even if the new Nexo did make it over to the U.S., it’s unlikely we’d see tiny little cameras replace big honking door mirrors anytime soon.

Not that the 2026 Hyundai Nexo is coming to the U.S., necessarily. The automaker did not specify whether it would, but based on historical precedent…the changes are slim. Hydrogen-fueled vehicles haven’t taken off here in America, at least in terms of ordinary passenger vehicles, and the infrastructure is largely nonexistent outside of California. To that end, even with a massive market like the U.S., I wouldn’t hold my breath on the new Nexo actually getting a green-light to debut on our shores.

Nevertheless, the new Hyundai Nexo is still a cool piece of forbidden fruit, and Tommy actually got to see it first hand in the video below: