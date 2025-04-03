Mercedes-AMG Launches Loudly Styled Limited-Run 2026 CLE53 Manufaktur Edition

We don't know exactly how many will be available just yet, but orders should open up soon, if you're interested

(Images: Mercedes-AMG)

The new Mercedes-AMG CLE53 Manufaktur Edition models will arrive later this year.

When you buy a performance Mercedes like the AMG CLE53, you’re already buying into something a bit more special than your average, run-of-the-mill coupe or convertible. But if you want to take it another step further, Mercedes-AMG is all too happy to offer a solution in its Manufaktur Edition CLE53. The idea behind “Manufaktur” is to offer something of a personal touch for well-heeled luxury car buyers, and this limited-run model — or, more specifically, these models, as you can get a coupe or a cabriolet — flaunt a host of styling touches that aim to stand out from the crowd.

The CLE53 Manufaktur Edition coupe, as you might expect, gets a bit more of a hardcore look than its convertible counterpart. You get Graphite Grey Magno paint, for a start, overlaid with bright yellow AMG graphics down the sides and accenting the 20-inch gloss black wheels. “Flamboyant” isn’t necessarily the word I’d use to describe it, but it is a little more shouty than your average CLE. You also get yellow accents throughout the interior to contrast the black instrument panel and Nappa leather seats.

It’s definitely worth noting neither of the Manufaktur Edition models bring any performance upgrades to the mix over what you’d get with the standard Mercedes-AMG CLE53. You still get a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine, putting out 443 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque (443 lb-ft with Mercedes’ overboost facility, which works in 10-second bursts). Power makes its way through a 9-speed automatic transmission and a standard all-wheel drive system.

As for the convertible, Mercedes swaps out Graphite Grey for Sterling Blue Magno, with black and blue AMG graphics. Like the coupe, the Mercedes-AMG CLE53 Manufaktur Edition convertible gets all the standard features of the Pinnacle trim, and a few choice AMG packages. Inside, there’s a lighter interior scheme, with white seats and door card trim offering up some contrast and airiness against the coupe’s black-and-yellow affair.

Which packages you get depends on which model you buy. While both coupe and cabriolet have the Pinnacle trim’s features, an augmented sound system piping engine noice through the speakers and AMG’s “Dynamic Plus” package with active engine mounts and upgraded brake calipers, they differ a bit when it comes down to the styling packages. The coupe, for example, gets the AMG Night Package Plus with a range of gloss black details inside and out. It also gets the Performance Studio package, adding more aggressive AMG-themed elements to the front and rear fascia, including a diffuser panel. The convertible, for its part, gets the Carbon Fiber I and II packages (naturally, adding a wide range of carbon fiber bits).

At this point, Mercedes didn’t announce how much either model will cost, or exactly how many of either version it will build. What we do know is that the CLE53 Manufaktur Edition will arrive later this year. Dealerships will likely start accepting orders in the coming weeks, so you’ll want to reach out to yours for more details if you’re interested in picking one up.