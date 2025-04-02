The 2026 Honda Prelude Coupe Sports a Familiar Interior With Some Flavorful Touches

Honda seems to be following tradition in showing off the modern Prelude’s interior.

After plenty of opportunities to see the upcoming hybrid Prelude coupe’s exterior design (spoiler alert: it looks pretty cool), we’re finally getting a chance to see its interior. Now, if you were expecting the car that stormed the 2023 Japan Mobility Show to look like it’s from another planet inside…well, you might be a little disappointed. The 2026 Honda Prelude sports quite a few elements from other Honda models like the Civic, obviously, but it brings some special touches all its own.

Mind you, the original Prelude models borrowed bits and pieces from the old-school Civic and Accord, so it’s no huge surprise that we’re seeing the same thing play out with this sixth-generation version. The steering wheel design, switch layout, HVAC vents and infotainment screen are common threads from the Civic and Acura Integra, though this two-door hybrid gets unique seats with Prelude embroidered in the headrests, as well as a separate “S+” button to simulate an 8-speed transmission.

Since we’re talking about Honda’s hybrid powertrain, though, it won’t actually have a transmission in the traditional sense — it will likely use a similar (if not identical) setup to the new Civic Hybrid. Effectively, under the slick body and newly detailed interior, it should more or less be a Civic Hybrid underneath, give or take some specific engine, brake and suspension tweaks engineers make to help the Prelude stand out a bit.

Even better than Honda’s own teasers, Japanese YouTuber Unadon had a chance to show folks around and actually drive an early Prelude, so that gives us a more comprehensive idea of what to expect in the coming months.

Unsurprsiingly, the 2026 Honda Prelude gives up a bit in the way of practicality as a two-door coupe, but it looks like Honda’s answer to the Toyota GR 86/Subaru BRZ and Mazda MX-5 Miata will be a fun offering. We should have much more to share on that by end of this year, though Europeans will have to wait to get their shot at owning a new Prelude until next year.