Nissan Drops Pricing for 2025 Rogue and Pathfinder Models Across the Board

Nissan is pitching better value for its two most popular SUVs by cutting prices.

I get the messaging probably comes off a little weird, because it feels like there’s an “April Fool’s!” hidden in there. Nevertheless, this isn’t a joke: Nissan announced it is actually dropping the MSRPs of its Rogue and Pathfinder SUVs, just as tariffs on imported vehicles — and perhaps more crucially for these two, their components — are set to go into effect tomorrow.

As the industry and consumers alike prepare for higher prices pretty much across the board, Nissan apparently saw it as an opportunity to generate a bit of good PR. And here we are talking about it, so mission accomplished, right? Depending on the trim level, the Rogue will get anywhere from $640 to $1,930 cheaper, while the Pathfinder will see its prices drop by anywhere from $670 to $1,170. With the Rogue’s haircut, in particular, Nissan can now once again accurately claim its base model now starts below $30,000 (if only just).

Of this decision, Nissan said in its release Tuesday: “Pricing reductions across all grades for both models will boost affordability for customers facing a challenging car-buying landscape.”

2025 Nissan Rogue – updated pricing

Including destination, the 2025 Nissan Rogue S in front-wheel drive form now starts at $29,980. The SV gets a larger $1,380 trim to start at $30,980, while the SL and Platinum see a $1,000 and $930 drop on their MSRPs respectively (now starting at $36,480 and $39,980).

The largest price cut of all the Rogues, however, is $1,930 off the Rock Creek. That model comes with standard all-wheel drive, which is still a $1,400 upgrade on every other trim, for a starting price of $34,880. That’s a welcome change, as one of our biggest criticisms reviewing the Rogue Rock Creek was that it was a bit too expensive for what you actually got — namely, a more aggressive-looking version of an ordinary Rogue.

2025 Nissan Pathfinder – updated pricing

It’s a similar story for the larger three-row Pathfinder, though Nissan didn’t cut prices quite so dramatically for its more expensive SUV. S, SV and Rock Creek models get a modest $670 off their MSRPs, while the SL and Platinum see a more substantial $1,170 haircut to their asking prices.

With the changes, the 2025 Nissan Pathfinder now starts at $37,790 for the base, front-wheel drive S trim. The SV steps that up to $40,780. The mid-range SL will set you back $43,480 to start, while the Platinum costs $50,080 (again, for the two-wheel drive variant). All-wheel drive costs you an extra $2,000 on trims where it’s an option.

The off-road-focused Rock Creek, which only comes in 4WD guise, now starts at $45,880.