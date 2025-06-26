The Grim Reaper May Be Coming for the Lexus LC 500, As Rumors Abound the Automaker Is About to Ax It

The Lexus LC 500 has been in production for eight years, but it’s just as stunning as ever.

Since the 2018 model year, Lexus has been selling what is arguably one of the best-looking cars of the modern era: the LC. It’s gotten a few minor updates along the way, but what really made the brand’s halo work is the styling, as well as its 471-horsepower 5.0-liter V8. Now, though, new reports are swirling that Lexus could be ready to kill the LC off. It’s all in the name of progress, as it’s been slowly putting its V8-powered performance cars to pasture over the past few years.

According to Japanese outlet Creative Trend, the automaker’s sending out the LC in the home market with a special “Pinnacle Edition”. That name may not be as clear-cut as the RC F’s “Final Edition”, but it gives off the same kind of vibes. Only 100 units each of the coupe and convertible will reportedly go to Japanese customers, with Lexus planning to allocate half those cars to current interested owners, while selling the other half to the general public. The coupe supposedly gets matte silver paint, while the convertible goes for Neutrino Gray with a sand-colored top. As for the interior, buyers in Japan will get black-and-white with the hardtop, or tan and white with the roadster. For the moment, at least, we don’t have actual images of the Japan-only LC Pinnacle, unfortunately.

Of course, this could just mark the end of the Lexus LC for Japan, and not for other global markets like North America. For the time being, Lexus remains mum on that, only stating that it does not have further news to share regarding the U.S.-market LC.

Following up on the RC F’s demise and that of the IS 500 Ultimate Edition, though…you can definitely spot a pattern here. Don’t be surprised if we come back in the next few months saying Lexus plans to sunset the current-generation LC. That said, we are supposedly getting a successor to the LFA with a twin-turbocharged V8…so it’s not necessarily all bad news, whenever Lexus decides to pull the wraps off that car.