Lexus Is Killing Off the RC and RC F Coupe This Year, Leaving One V8 Model Standing

If you want Lexus' 5.0-liter V8, your only remaining option is the IS 500 (for now)

(Images: Lexus)

So long and farewell to Lexus’ aging V8-powered sports coupe.

We haven’t talked about it much at all in the past few years, but Lexus still makes the RC coupe as it’s been doing since late 2014. Or, rather, it did — as the automaker officially ripped the band-aid off Thursday by announcing 2025 would be the “swan song” (read: last model year) for one of its last V8-powered cars, in the case of the performance-oriented RC F.

Since this is the last encore, the 2025 Lexus RC range is getting one cosmetic tweak in the form of red-painted brake calipers, at least on the rear-wheel drive RC 300 and 350 F Sport models. As the halo car, the RC F gets more of a special treatment thanks to the Final Edition spec, including additions onto last year’s Carbon Package including a specially assembled engine and rear differential, as well as a host of carbon fiber for the active rear wing, front spoiler, rear diffuser and the roof. The RC F rides on 19-inch BBS wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires to get the 472 horsepower from its 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 down to the ground. All 2025 RC Fs will be Final Edition models and available in four colors: Incognito, Radiant Red, Sonic Iridium, and Ultra White.

Inside, the 2025 Lexus RC F Final Edition gets a red and black interior, with the sport bucket seats finished in leather and Ultrasuede material.

With the RC’s departure (and the F model, specifically), the IS 500 remains the last Lexus vehicle in which you’ll be able to get the 5.0-liter V8…at least while that lasts. Statistically speaking, the RC’s demise is no major loss for the Lexus brand or Toyota as a whole. Last year, Lexus sold just 1,854 RCs. While that was a modest 5.1% improvement over 2023, it also pales in comparison to its SUV lineups like the RX, which sold 118,636 units last year.

For all its displacement and great sound, the Lexus RC is a big bruiser of a sports coupe, tipping the scales at around 3,900 pounds (though last year’s Track Edition was a bit lighter). As such, it can’t really keep up with its latest competition, and that’s a problem considering the price tag reached over $100,000 for the most hardcore version.

2025 will see out the Lexus RC lineup in more or less the same position as it was last year. The RC 300 starts things off with a turbocharged four-cylinder and rear-wheel drive for $46,445. Above that, there’s the V6-powered RC 300 AWD for $49,135. The RC 350 gets a more potent version of the 3.5-liter V6, at $49,375 for the rear-wheel drive model or $51,540 for the all-wheel drive.

The RC F Final Edition, for its part, tops out the range at $94,000. So on paper, at least, it is a little bit less expensive than the Track Edition. However, because the Final Edition is your only option, you’ll have to cough up nearly $40,000 above and beyond the most expensive RC 350 AWD F Sport, and $25,180 more than you would have for a standard RC F before.

