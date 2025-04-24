2026 Porsche 911 Spirit 70 Celebrates the Funkiest Decade With Appropriate Throwback Styling

The 1970s were a defining decade for music, fashion, and the Porsche 911.

Break out your bellbottoms and dust off your platform shoes, because the ’70s are back, baby! At least, that’s the idea with this throwback model of the iconic Porsche 911: the Spirit 70. It’s the latest in a run of modern 911s based around pivotal points in Porsche’s history, right down to the special Olive Neo paint and decade-appropriate fabric seats. Just like the old-school Porsche 930 — the original 911 Turbo — this 2026 recreation is based on the turbo-flat-six setup of the modern Carrera GTS cabriolet.

The 2026 Porsche 911 Spirit 70 may not have shag carpet, but it does bring plenty of classic-themed touches with the aforementioned pant, the retro “70” decal on the doors and the 911 motif on the front, as well as the staggered five-spoke wheels (20 inches in the front and 21s in the rear). Both the top and windshield frame are black, in order to draw your eyes to those old-school touches.

Inside, you get what’s arguably the best part of the whole package, with the “Pasha” seat pattern. that pattern continues on the instrument panel and the door cards. Apart from the pattern and the gold-plated badges, the rest of the Spirit 70’s interior is the same as your typical Carrera GTS. That said, one other small touch is the white needles and green digits on the Sport Chrono watch atop the dashboard.

Mounted in the back of the 911 Spirit 70 is the same powerplant you’ll find in the latest Carrera GTS. The 3.6-liter turbocharged flat-six engine gets Porsche’s “eTurbo” and hybrid system, taking the power output up to 532 horsepower and 449 lb-ft of torque. In keeping with that old-school homage, this special edition sticks with rear-wheel drive. Unlike the 911s of yesteryear, though, there’s a lot more modern technology at play here to make that level of power manageable, rather than potentially putting you into an early grave when you push things a little too hard.

So, how much is it?

If you’re interested in the modern-retro 911 Spirit 70, it’ll arrive later this summer. Porsche is limiting production to 1,500 units, so it’ll be exclusive, and it’ll also be expensive. While the standard Carrera GTS isn’t exactly cheap at $185,250 to start, this Spirit 70 special edition will set you back $242,250. That’s if the big “T” word doesn’t play a role, pushing the so-called MSRP even higher into the stratosphere (as ever, we’ll have to wait and see).