So Long A4: Audi’s New A5 Sports Sedan Lineup Starts At $48,995

2025 Audi S5 Sportback (European model shown). (Images: Audi)

Audi’s long-running A4 is still here in spirit, but it’s now called the A5 (as are its S and RS variants).

If you walked into an Audi dealership over the past several years, you would have been able to buy an A4 sedan or an A5 coupe. If you wanted something sportier, you could instead pick up the S4/S5, and the same goes with the hottest RS models. The automaker’s been shifting its nameplates over the past few years, though, so the four-door A4 now becomes the A5 moving forward, as does the S and RS models along with it. Keep that in mind as we go through details on the new model, as well as the pricing structure.

Starting off, the new 2025 Audi A5 lineup starts at $48,995 ($47,700 plus $1,295 destination). If you head over to Audi’s retail site, you’ll notice that’s $3,600 higher than the now-defunct A4, and more on par with the 2025 model year A5 coupe, which is also being discontinued along with the convertible version. Audi brought journalists (including Roman) out to sample the higher-performance S5 sedan, but we don’t have exact pricing on that model just yet.

Sticking with the all-new 2025 Audi A5, then, you get a car that’s larger in every dimension than the old A4. That accounts for some of the price hike, but you also get more power this time around too. The 2.0-liter turbocharged engine in the A5s now produces 268 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, up from 261 hp / 273 lb-ft. If you do decide you need a bit more oomph, the S5’s 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 kicks the output up to 362 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. Regardless of which model you pick, you’ll get Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive system and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

With the generational shift, the new Audi A5/S5 models also get a revamped interior with Audi’s latest MMI displays (Audi wants folks to call this the “Digital Stage”), including an 11.9-inch digital cluster and a 14.5-inch center screen. An optional 10.9-inch display is available for the passenger as an option, while you can further augment all that incoming information with a head-up display. This time around, Audi notes drivers can actually adjust vehicle and infotainment settings using the HUD, rather than having to resort to the lower screens. Probably not a horrible idea, so drivers aren’t taking their eyes off the road to try and deal with the onslaught of features packed into each huge screen we have to encounter these days.

The 2025 Audi A5 and S5 will hit U.S. dealers in the second quarter of 2025. We’ll have some more details on both, and pricing information on the S5, in the coming weeks before they officially arrive. In the meantime, we will also publish a full driving review of the S5, while Roman took a closer look at the changes in his initial walkaround video below: