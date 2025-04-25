GM Recalls and Issues Stop-Sale for Failing 6.2L V8s in Its 2021-2024 Full-Size SUVs and Trucks

This includes the half-ton Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra as well as the Chevy Suburban, Tahoe, GMC Yukon and the Cadillac Escalade

(Image: General Motors | Chevrolet)

Following a NHTSA investigation and lawsuits surrounding its L87 6.2-liter V8 engine, GM is launching a large-scale recall of popular trucks and SUVs.

A new safety recall and stop-sale campaign homes in on a problem owners have extensively been complaining about: the 6.2-liter V8 engine suffering consistent problems (including engine failures). Specifically, General Motors’ campaign (N252494001) covers 2021-2024 model years of its half-ton trucks — the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra — and its full-size SUVs, including the Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban, the GMC Yukon/Yukon XL and the Cadillac Escalade/Escalade ESV. The engine in these vehicles could have an inherent defect that can lead to a loss of power, engine damage or even catastrophic failure.

In a statement, GM said of the issue (as reported by GM Authority), “GM will voluntarily recall certain [full-size SUV and truck models] equipped with the 6.2L L87 engines to resolve manufacturing issues affecting some engines. The safety and satisfaction of our customers are the highest priorities for the entire GM team, and we’re working to address this matter as quickly as possible.”

GM notes in a recall document sent to dealers that the connecting rod and/or crankshaft components could have production defects. It does not elaborate on the exact nature of those defects, but it goes on to acknowledge the increased risk of a crash should the engine fail while vehicles are operating.

This recall comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) began investigating the problem earlier this year, noting engine failures could impact as many as 877,710 vehicles. As of early January, 39 owners filed complaints, and that number has only increased since then. Several owners have also filed lawsuits against GM due to the critical engine failure. One lawsuit filed by an Illinois resident who owns a 2023 GMC Yukon Denali is seeking $5 million in damages*. That owner’s vehicle came equipped with the L87 V8 engine, and while he did receive a replacement engine free of charge after the original unit failed, the complaint contends the replacement engine suffers from the exact same defect.

(*The class action lawsuit mentioned is James S. Powell, II v. General Motors, LLC, 2:25-cv-10479 filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Southern Division.)

(Image: General Motors | Cadillac)

The automaker’s solution may hint at a contributing factor to engine failures, if not the cause

GM’s repair bulletin tells dealers to perform remedial work on vehicles already in their inventories. Under federal law, dealers cannot sell or deliver vehicles under a safety recall to customers until repair work has been completed.

As for what the automaker is telling technicians to do, the first step will be to inspect 6.2-liter V8 engines for manufacturing defects. If it passes that inspection, then dealer technicians will install a new oil filter and change the engine oil to a thicker viscosity. Instead of 0W-20 that the owner’s manual originally recommended, engines fixed under this recall will get 8 quarts 0W-40 full synthetic oil instead. The underlying difference is that, at higher temperatures, the new oil will maintain a thicker consistency over the thinner 20-weight oil, hopefully providing adequate lubrication and better protection for the crankshaft and connecting rods.

It’s unclear whether thinner engine oil may have exacerbated engine failures (again, GM doesn’t go into detail on the nature of the defect), even if that isn’t a direct cause. The automaker’s latest documentation also doesn’t specifically mention how many units are affected, so we cannot say with certainty whether it’s the same 877,000-plus vehicles under the NHTSA’s investigation or a smaller or larger pool.

In addition to the stop-sale, GM will notify owners of the problem and to visit their local dealers for repairs.

This specific issue does not impact GM’s L84 5.3-liter V8, the L3B 2.7-liter four-cylinder turbo engine, or the 3.0-liter LM2 Duramax turbo-diesel (nor its updated equivalent, the LZ0). 2025-model-year trucks and SUVs are reportedly built with updated tooling, which eliminates the manufacturing defect, so those models also shouldn’t be affected (and aren’t included in this recall).