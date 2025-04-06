Ask Nathan: Have You SEEN the Tron Ares Trailer, and I Bought a Classic Car – Now What?

TRON ARES (Image: Disney)

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Tron Ares?

I finally bought a classic car…and I don’t know what to do next.

The first question comes from a fan who wants to know if I’ve seen the Tron Ares trailer.

Q: (Via: NathanAdlen@Twitter /X) RE: Tron Ares?

Nathan! I know this isn’t really much of a car question but have you seen the preview for the new Tron movie? I know you’re into the series because I remember reading an article you wrote a long time ago for TFL. So now that you have some experience, do you think that this movie looks as amazing as I do? I mean so much of it has to do with motorcycles and cars and I think that it might be the best movie ever if the previews or anything to go by. Please tell me what you think!

– G Stephen

A: I think you’re right – lots of wheeled action in the trailer!

Thanks for bringing this to my attention, as I had no idea that this was in production. I watched the trailer about five times in a row before I did some research to find out more. Looks like it’s a sequel to Tron: Legacy, instead of a reboot – and I’m okay with that. More importantly, there looks like a ton of light-cycles and other vehicles that make their way over to our world in this movie.

I am looking forward to October 10th 2025 for Tron Ares’ debut. We’re already seeing some cool Tron-themed rides showing up at Disney parks, so there may be more to come on that front as well. Oh and Nine Inch Nails had a hand in the soundtrack? Now that sounds interesting!

— N

The last question comes from a viewer who bought a classic car — and has no idea what to do next.

Q: (Via: NathanAdlen@Twitter/X) Finally bought a classic car and I don’t know what to do with it next!

Hi man. Looks like I finally get to own a classic car. My uncle Joe is giving me his clean 1971 AMC Gremlin as a 40th birthday present. He knows I always liked it and love that Mosport Green color and how unusual this car was. I just made room for it in my garage by selling my old boat that I hated. Then I started thinking like what if I begin to feel the same way about my Gremlin.

Just yesterday my wife asked me what I was going to do with it, like actually going to do with it and I had no answer. I have no idea what to do with it! That’s why I panicked and wrote you. What do people even do with classic cars?

— iPhone Sammy

A: Gremlins were rather unique, but have the bones of a popular sedan.

First of all: the Gremlin was, and still is, a unique vehicle. It’s based mostly on a chopped Hornet, which was a big seller for AMC. That’s good news for you as there are a bunch of parts that are fairly easy to get. These cars still turn heads as they are so quirky to behold.

As for what you can do, being a classic car owner? First thing to remember is to take it, and the car itself seriously. Never mind the kindness shown by your uncle, entrusting you with something special, and look at what the car needs. You need to keep it running – often. Please don’t let it sit for weeks-on-end without driving it.

Neglect can turn a classic car into a classic pile of junk.

Now that you own a rolling piece of history: don’t be afraid to flaunt it! Take it to meets and car shows. Cars and Coffee events are always better with unusual vehicles, and you car qualifies. Don’t forget to join a club too. I’m sure you can find a classic car, or even an AMC club pretty easily. They will have lots of events too.

Additionally, there are lot of special events you can participate in. Parades are great places to show off cars like yours. Oh! There’s also some organizations that like to use classic cars in various period movies and advertisements. You might want to look into that as well.

Unlike that boat you got rid of, a family-owned classic car has a lot more of an emotional attachment to you and the people who behold it. Please keep that in mind moving forward, and enjoy the ride!

— N