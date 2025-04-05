Return of the Track(hawk) or SRT? Curious Looking Jeep Mule Spied in the Wild

(Images: TFL Studios, courtesy of Sam Abuelsamid)

A friend and industry colleague spotted this interesting looking Jeep Grand Cherokee L mule out in the wild…

Although it feels like Jeep just launched the WL-generation Grand Cherokee and long-wheelbase L models, we’re sneaking up on the half-decade mark. That’s about the time when automakers go for the refresh, and that’s what we expect Jeep to do here. Camouflaged examples of an updated 2026 MY Grand Cherokee have been spotted out and about…but nothing like this, so far as I can tell. To that end, thanks to Sam Abuelsamid of Wheel Bearings Media for sending these photos our way of a prototype mule for what may be a performance-minded version of Jeep’s iconic midsize SUV.

Now, the reason the body on this one isn’t camouflaged should be pretty straightforward: It’s the current body style Grand Cherokee L. So, there’s not a whole lot to comment on there, besides the fuel filler on the driver’s side. Stellantis, like several other automakers, has been moving toward capless fuel fillers (or “Easy Fuel” systems) for the past few years. However, that could be a small clue into what lurks beneath when you couple that cutout with large dual-outlet exhaust pipes and the wide-stance wheel package.

This isn’t your ordinary Jeep Grand Cherokee underneath, and that wheel and tire setup evokes the WK2-generation Trackhawk. At least, that was the first thing to pop to mind as those are huge exhausts for your standard 3.6-liter Pentastar — or even the 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane inline-six. Granted, the Trackhawk (which ran between the 2018 and 2021 model years) had quad outlets rather than duals, but hopefully you get the idea. It looks like this particular car is testing out a V8 setup.

That tracks pretty neatly with Stellantis’ about-face on killing off the Hemi V8 from its entire portfolio. While it’s still kicking around in heavy-duty Ram trucks, Jeep quietly discontinued the 5.7-liter variant in its two-row Grand Cherokee in 2022, followed by the Grand Cherokee L in the third quarter of 2024. A couple variants are still available with the aging Dodge Durango — including the supercharged 6.2-liter SRT Hellcat — and the automaker seems to be on a crusade to restore the Hemi’s presence across the board, after former CEO Carlo Tavares’ reported decision to kill the legendary engine off…and piss off scores of faithful customers in the process.

So, what’s the deal here?

As evocative as it is to suggest (or perhaps more accurately, have crossed fingers) that Jeep would revive the Trackhawk, I have to acknowledge it’s a long shot. We don’t know with absolute certainty what the company is doing here, and it’s possible mule could be a project unrelated to the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee, or something that may never come to fruition at all. A few years ago, that chopped Ram prototype we kept seeing everywhere actually turned out to be a mule for the new Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer, since they ride on the same platform.

Word has it the updated 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee will ride on the STLA Large platform, which also underpins the Dodge Charger. The version of that platform that supports longitudinal engines (like the 3.0-liter Hurricane) will also underpin the forthcoming second-generation Alfa Romeo Stelvio, so it’s plausible the whole Jeep body could be a bit of a false flag.

It’s also plausible we’re looking at a new Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, as well. The previous, 470-horsepower version on Jeep’s WK2 platform proved popular over the years, as folks love the big 6.4-liter “392” Hemi V8. That did have large, ovoid exhaust outlets, just like this mule does. It also had a wider track than the standard GC models, with beefy wheels and fat tires to get the added power and torque down to the ground. With what appears to be a V8 renaissance on the near horizon, this is the option I’d wager on, if I were a betting man.

As always, we’ll have to wait and see. Folks could see the V8 make its triumphant return to the Grand Cherokee, we could see the 3.0-liter Hurricane make an appearance…or I could be totally wrong, and this is something completely different. Whichever way this cookie crumbles, we’ll post an update if and when we know more about it. For now…it’s something to make you go, “huh”.

Whatever’s happening with the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee, we should have more official information later this year.