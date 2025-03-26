Turns Out the New Dodge Charger May Get the Hemi V8 Back After All: Report

(Image: TFL Studios)

Dodge already has an electric version of the new Charger on sale, but now it’s reportedly looking to branch out its powertrain options.

When Stellantis killed off the long-running and legendary Hemi V8 from the former Dodge Charger and Challenger, fans weren’t exactly pleased with the decision. In fact, they were downright pissed off — especially with the fact that the company decided to replace it with the “first electric muscle car“. Even coming to it with an open mind, Tommy and the rest of our team were on the fence about the decision and thought it was an interesting pivot…but were skeptical it would pay off, at least in the short term. To throw a bone to those who want to stick with internal combustion, Dodge announced the twin-turbocharged Sixpack…but that felt less like a solution and more like a cop out to Hemi purists out there. Now, according to a MoparInsiders report, the new-generation Charger LB could get its Hemi V8s (yes, plural) back after all.

We covered the same outlet’s report a couple days ago that Stellantis will, in fact, reboot Hemi production in Michigan this August. Of course, the company has not outright confirmed that yet, and it (like virtually any other automaker) won’t comment on future product until it’s ready. That seemed to be a decision largely geared toward Ram trucks, as there’s a similar level of discontent over there about Stellantis’ decision to kill the Hemi off in its half-ton trucks and replace it with six-cylinder powertrains for the 2025 model year. Reviving the Hemi V8 didn’t seem like as much of a stretch for Ram, as the updated 1500 is more of a heavy facelift than a generational overhaul. The Dodge Charger, on the other hand, was not designed to pack a V8 under the hood…at least at its inception.

The MI report notes the brand’s engineers are actively working on solutions to bring the Hemi back to this new Charger, possibly in all its most modern forms. That includes the 5.7-liter base engine as well as the “Big Hemi”, the 6.4-liter/392 that was formerly in the Scat Pack, as well as the 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat. If this is indeed true — again, it is technically a rumor until someone within Dodge (like brand CEO Matt McAlear) outright acknowledges that yes, this is indeed happening.

If you are a hardcore Hemi enthusiast, this is welcome news. That said, you may still be in for a bit of a wait. While the electric R/T with 456 horsepower and the Scat Pack with 670 horsepower (and potentially more to come) are available now, we’ll supposedly have to wait until late 2026 to actually see the V8s return.

For the moment, since we’re unclear about if it even will happen, there’s little certainty on which V8s would make a triumphant return and where they’ll slot into the expanded Charger lineup. Will they bookend the Sixpack? Will we get a new V8 Hellcat to have a gas-powered alternative to the heavyweight EV? We’ll have to see.