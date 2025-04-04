You Definitely Won’t Miss the 2026 Toyota GR86 Yuzu Edition’s Bright Yellow Hue

The 2026 Toyota GR86 Yuzu Edition offers a throwback for the new model year.

In itself, the tiny rear-wheel drive Toyota GR86 is a special car squarely aimed at enthusiasts. Sometimes the “standard” car just isn’t enough, though, so the automaker’s taken to releasing model year-specific editions like the Trueno for 2024 and the Hakone for 2025. As we roll into 2026, there’s now the Yuzu Edition, which is definitely the brightest of the bunch — and clad in a color you might recognize, if you are the sort of enthusiast Toyota’s targeting here.

The Yuzu Yellow color, as it happens, throws back to the original Scion FR-S Release Series 1.0, which made its debut back in 2015. “Yuzu”, for anyone who’s curious about the name, refers to a yellow citrus fruit that’s effectively a cross between a lemon and an orange (so there’s your piece of probably useless information for the day). For those who don’t recognize that Scion throwback, because it’s already been nearly a decade since the brand’s demise, it was Toyota’s youth-focused brand under which it sold the Toyota 86 (and now the GR86), before it killed Scion off altogether in 2016.

Speaking of which, anyone remember those “Scion by Rob” commercials from the early 2000s? No? Just me? Awesome.

There’s more to the Yuzu than just the yellow paint.

Under the hood, the 2026 Toyota GR86 Yuzu Edition is the same as any other version you’ve been able to buy for the past couple years. It features a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter flat-four boxer engine putting out 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels, through either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. As much as a lot of folks out there would love Toyota to throw a turbocharged version into the mix, no such luck here.

Inside, the “Holy yellow, Batman!” theme continues with stitching on the steering wheel, shift boot and handbrake, as well as accents on the seats. Against the bright exterior, the Yuzu gets a special set of matte black 18-inch alloy wheels. This special edition is based on the GR86 Premium trim with the Performance Package, so you get Brembo brakes and Sachs dampers to help out on the performance front. Toyota also says customers can upgrade their Yuzu with a cat-back exhaust and GR-logoed silver exhaust tips or even a body kit, though it’s unclear how much any of those accessories might cost for this model. On the Premium, at least, the GR performance exhaust costs about $1,700 extra.

Toyota didn’t announce how much the 2026 GR86 Yuzu Edition will cost just yet. That information will come later on this fall, though the automaker did say it only intends to ship 860 examples to the U.S. So, it will be a rare sight, if you decide to pick one up.