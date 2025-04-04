It’s not clear whether we’ll see a follow-up to the current Supra, so this could be it.

It doesn’t always feel like it’s been this long, but the fifth-generation Toyota Supra has already been in production for six years, since it first went on sale back in 2019. We’re coming up on the end of the road in early 2026, and the automaker is sending this A90 Supra out with a special Final Edition model, which it just revealed to the public. It’s not quite the same as the A90 Final Edition Supra enthusiasts in other markets can already order, but we do get a host of special touches and upgrades for this U.S. version before Toyota’s halo sports car once again comes to an end, at least as we currently know it.

Right off the bat, one thing the 2026 Toyota Supra MkV Final Edition doesn’t get (unlike its overseas counterpart) is anymore power. We still have the same turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six kicking out 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels. There’s still the option of an 8-speed automatic or 6-speed manual, while this special model does get beefier Brembo brakes to bring everything to a quicker halt.

As far as performance is concerned, the MkV Final Edition largely focuses on suspension and chassis upgrades over the standard 3.0 models. Engineers made some changes to the camber angles of the front and rear wheels to improve cornering stability, and changed up the tuning for the electronically controlled shock absorbers. Every 2026 Toyota Supra MkV Final Edition gets a carbon fiber ducktail spoiler, front wheel arch flaps, and higher front tire spats to improve aerodynamic performance, and they’ve revised the electric power steering feel and tweaked the software controlling the rear differential as well. So, while it’s not any more powerful, this limited-run Supra should feel nimbler and more tactile to drive (and the standard model’s already pretty damn good).

For some folks, though, subtle under-the-skin changes aren’t enough. You want everyone to know you’re driving the last of the current Supras, and Toyota is of course changing up the appearance a bit to help you out there. Each MkV Final Edition gets 19-inch matte black wheels, as well as the aforementioned rear spoiler and gloss carbon fiber mirror caps. A GT4 style pack option offers a set of GT4-inspired graphics (that you see here), red mirror caps and a matte-black rear emblem and a matte carbon fiber spoiler, rather than a gloss one. Two exclusive matte colors are available for the style pack: either Burnout or Undercover. That said, if you do want this option, you’ll have to wait until the fall, as Toyota says it’s late availability.

The Final Edition gets some special interior touches, too

Inside, the 2026 Toyota Supra MkV Final Edition gets leather seats with Alcantara inserts, accented by red-and-white switching with embossed GR logos in the headrests. The seatbelts are also red, as is the shift boot stitching that leads up to a red ring around the top of the shifter knob. There’s no special plaque or badging, it seems, and the rest of the interior is the same as what you’d get in the 3.0 Premium grade (including an 8.8-inch infotainment screen, a 12-speaker/500-watt JBL sound system and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto support).

Pricing for the final model year Supra starts with the 3.0 trim, which will set you back $58,035 including destination. The 3.0 Premium kicks the MSRP up to $61,185 with its extra features. Then, you’ll have to pay a considerable chunk of extra change if you want the Final Edition, as it starts at $69,085.

For the moment, this MkV Final Edition Supra is the final Supra, as Toyota’s been mum on a direct replacement. The rumormill is abuzz that we will see a sixth-generation model, but we’ll have to wait and see. The first 2026 models will hit dealerships later this spring, with all fifth-generation Supra production ending in Spring 2026.

Nathan had a chance to check out the Final Edition in LA, and you can get a closer look at it in the video below: