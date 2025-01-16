The Polestar 5 Will Go Into Production This Year, While There’s a New Polestar 7 SUV on the Way

Polestar’s numerical lineup is about to get larger — and a bit more confusing.

Right now, your buying EV options through Volvo spinoff Polestar amount to the Polestar 2 sedan, the Polestar 3 SUV or its coupe-fied SUV variant with no rear window, the Polestar 4. This year that will change, as the company launches a four-door performance model called the Polestar 5. This latest model will go on sale in the second half of 2025, with styling based off 2020’s Precept concept. But wait, there’s more! Another model is also in the works: the Polestar 7.

So the Polestar 2 is a sedan, the 3 and 4 are SUVs, the 5 is a four-door grand tourer (basically, a bigger sedan)…so what exactly is the Polestar 7? Well, the company said that particular model will be a “premium compact SUV” built in Europe.

“But doesn’t Polestar already have a fairly small SUV?”, you’re probably asking. And you’re correct in that it has the Polestar 3 launched as a premium SUV, although it’s technically in the midsize segment above the incoming Polestar 7. The automaker names its vehicles in the order it launches them rather than by size, and there is a Polestar 6 (based on the O2 concept) on the way as well.

Arranging them by size or halo status, then, Polestar’s passenger cars will look like this:

Polestar 2 —> Polestar 5 —> Polestar 6

And its SUV lineup will look like this, from smallest to largest:

Polestar 7 —> Polestar 3 —> Polestar 4

The luxury EV maker currently builds cars in China and in South Carolina, but says it will begin producing the Polestar 7 in Europe, though we aren’t sure exactly when that will happen. This car will also mark the beginning of a new, single platform Polestar will use across its entire lineup, rather than the mix of platforms it uses now. The Polestar 5, for example, will be the first to use an 800-volt electrical architecture (enabling faster charging times), even though the company’s existing models are still on a 400-volt setup.

There are still some numbers left to go, so it’s likely we’ll see even more models debut in the future. While the current Polestar 3 uses the same platform as the three-row Volvo EX90, it does not have a third row onboard. So there’s room there, if we eventually saw a larger Polestar 8 or Polestar 9 SUV. To be clear, that is speculation at this point — anything’s possible.