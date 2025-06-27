Mercedes-AMG Backs Off Four-Cylinder PHEVs After They ‘Failed to Resonate’, and Will Stick with I-6, V8 Engines Instead

New Mercedes-AMG engines will still be electrified, but the automaker is pivoting away from four-pots for its highest performers

(Images: Mercedes-Benz)

Turns out enthusiasts weren’t interested in a four-cylinder sports sedan.

You know what they say about hindsight, and Mercedes-AMG is taking a good hard look at its future strategy right about now. After earlier reports the German automaker’s performance arm would ditch four-cylinder-backed hybrids — a controversial step it took for the ’63’ variants of the C-Class and the GLC SUV — a senior company insider confirmed to British outlet Autocar it’s going to use its inline-six or, more substantially for its top-end models, a V8-powered hybrids.

“Technically, the four-cylinder is one of the most advanced drivetrains available in a production car,” the unnamed source said. “It’s also right up there on performance. But despite this, it failed to resonate with our traditional customers. We’ve recognized that.”

Yes, I’ll bet you have: Particularly when such models were roundly ridiculed by AMG enthusiasts and some of the automotive press, and you then aren’t able to convince prospective buyers. On paper, the C63 S E Performance is a powerhouse and an engineering tour de force. Even though it only uses a four-cylinder engine, the M139 paired with an electric motor managed 671 and 752 lb-ft of torque, as well as a 0-60 time of 3.3 seconds. So technically speaking, it’s more powerful than the V8 version it replaced in 2022, but it’s also heavy as all get out, with this car reaching nearly 5,000 pounds (and the C-Class is on the smaller side, remember).

Beyond its failure to reach the intended audience, the Mercedes representative also cited the high engineering costs of getting its high-strung four-pot to comply with Euro 7 emissions standards. So, beyond pivoting back to the sort of engines it contends customers actually want, Mercedes-Benz is discontinuing models that use the M139 engine, or rethinking updates to incorporate its 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six, either in 48-volt mild hybrid or full hybrid forms. It’s not necessarily that the four-cylinder will disappear entirely, but it doesn’t sound like it will end up in larger applications where an I-6 or V8 would be the more appealing option.

A similar story looks to be playing out for those dreading the eight-cylinder’s demise. “AMG will continue with a dual strategy — two pillars. The electric pillar will grow significantly. But the second pillar — internal-combustion engines — will also remain [with some electrification],” the company source told Autocar.

Now, Mercedes and AMG are developing a brand-new V8 engine for its next-generation performance models. This new unit will support upcoming emissions regulations, the insider contends, all while delivering the sort of character people expect from a dyed in the wool AMG sports car.

While this latest report and source lays out a different roadmap for Mercedes and AMG, it’s still unclear exactly when or how we’ll see this transition play out. The earlier rumors suggested a V8 would make its way back into the fold next year, while other cars could see that next-gen V8 down the line. Then, on the electric side, we’ll see an evolution from the AMG GT XX electric concept to the brand’s next step on the “AMG.EA” platform, including a new sports sedan and an electric SUV.

Hopefully, when it comes to the V8s, Mercedes-AMG’s next round of performance models will be “oh, hell yeah!” instead of “hmm…yeah…”.