Uh Oh, the 2025 Lexus IS 500 Ultimate Edition Is Here, And You Know What That (Probably) Means…

The good-old naturally aspirated V8 is hanging on by a thread, and likely on its way out in the IS

(Images: Lexus)

It’s not a blockbuster on the sales charts, but Lexus’ IS 500 is a charmer in its own right.

If you’re shopping in the world of sports sedans, odds are anything you pick up is going to have a turbocharged engine of some sort. That’s true with the BMW M3, it’s true with the Mercedes-AMG C-Class lineup, it’s true with the Acura TLX Type S and it’s true with the Audi S5. If you want a unadulterated, naturally aspirated V8 with four doors, your only remaining real option is the Lexus IS 500 — but the automaker’s announcement of a new limited-run Ultimate Edition suggests that could be coming to an end after this model year. Cue the sad violin piece.

Over the past two decades, Lexus touts the IS’ success in the small luxury sedan space, shifting 1.3 million units since 1999. In that whole run, though, the IS F and now the IS 500 have been the flagships, with the latest iteration packing a massive (by modern standards) 5.0-liter mill cranking out 472 horsepower and 395 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels. It’s not the greatest powerhouse sports sedan out there, but that’s not the point: the 2UR-GSE manages a visceral feel and sound you just don’t see with forced induction and electrified powertrains these days.

The 2025 Lexus IS 500 Ultimate Edition will be limited to 500 units in North America. It gets a few special touches including a two-tone red and black interior, a new exterior shade called Wind, 19-inch matte black BBS wheels and red brake calipers for the 15.0-inch 6-piston Brembo front calipers. We don’t know exactly how much it will cost, but the standard Lexus IS F Sport Performance Premium tops out at about $65,095, so expect this to cost at least a little bit more.

At this point, it’s worth noting Lexus hasn’t outright confirmed the IS 500 will roll into the history books after this year. It wouldn’t be surprising, though, as the current-gen IS has been around for more than a decade and old-school V8 sedans are niche sellers, even if we enthusiasts want automakers to keep building them well into the future. If you haven’t bought in and have the means, though, here’s your change: Get it while you can.