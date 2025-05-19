2026 Honda CR-V Lineup Kicks Off At $32,315 — With the TrailSport Setting You Back $40,195

(Image: TFL Studios)

A non-hybrid 2026 Honda CR-V will still be available, but this year’s focus is on the TrailSport Hybrid model.

After revealing the revamped 2026 CR-V lineup last month, including the first-ever CR-V TrailSport, one piece of information we didn’t have from Honda is how much these cars are actually going to cost. Technically, the automaker still hasn’t directly released that information, but Car and Driver noted the full range of MSRPs across the entire lineup as refreshed CR-Vs are about to hit dealer lots in the coming weeks.

Now if you’re not gunning for the all-new TrailSport model, you’re mainly looking at a set of feature updates across the rest of the 2026 trims. Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto and wireless smartphone charging are now baked into every CR-V, for instance, meaning you do get more standard equipment with the base, gas-powered LX. You also get a larger 9.0-inch infotainment screen. As a result, the 2026 Honda CR-V LX now starts off at $32,315 — or about $865 higher than last year.

The $34,545 EX and $36,795 EX-L round out the trio of models powered solely by internal combustion, and also get modest hikes to their MSRPs of $845 and $445, respectively.

If you want a hybrid CR-V, then you’ll have to go for at least the $37,025 Sport model. That represents a $1,025 bump over last year, while the mid-range Sport L sees a similar $1,120 increase to $40,120. At the top end, the 2026 Honda CR-V Sport Touring capstones the updated lineup with a $43,645 price tag (a $1,195 premium over the 2025 model). At the upper end, the Sport Touring gets some new features like Google Built-in apps.

But what about the 2026 Honda CR-V TrailSport? Well, Honda evidently priced that just above the Sport L trim, so it’s ever so slightly pricier at $40,195. For that, you get a set of chunkier all-terrain tires and unique badging throughout…but on the capability front, the TrailSport is fundamentally the same as every other CR-V Hybrid you’ll be able to buy. Still, at least if you’re looking for a similar feature set to the Sport L otherwise, $75 boils the decision between the two down to personal preference.