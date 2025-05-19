2026 Infiniti QX60 Jumps on the Klipsch Audio Bandwagon and Gets Some Styling Tweaks

(Images: Infiniti)

Infiniti isn’t rocking the boat too much with the updated 2026 QX60, keeping the news to thoughtful quality of life updates.

On the whole, Infiniti is broadly holding its own in the market, largely driven by better QX80 sales following the full-size SUV’s major overhaul. Its next SUV down is still king in terms of out-and-out sales volume though, and the 2026 Infiniti QX60 makes some noteworthy changes to keep its fortunes going (and maybe kickstart new buyer interest after its recent slide in the sales charts). To broaden the QX60’s appeal, Infiniti is giving the model more standard equipment, a new Sport trim and on the upper-end Autograph trim, a 20-speaker Klipsch Reference Premiere sound system.

The most recent QX60 debuted for the 2022 model year, and that was already a massive improvement over the aging SUV that preceded it. This time around, the 2026 model is getting a front fascia (as is the way with mid-cycle refreshes), with a new grille and bumper as well as a standard illuminated Infiniti badge. New wheel designs are part of the package as well, while even the base model gets an upgrade to 20-inch units instead of 18s. Around the back, thing’s are virtually the same as before, while you can get the 2026 QX60 model in a new exterior color called Deep Emerald.

With the new Sport trim (positioned between the base Pure and Luxe trims), you get a two-tone paint setup, unique 20-inch wheels and a different grille, but no performance upgrades.

Under the hood, things aren’t changing from last year. Infiniti dropped the old 3.5-liter V6 for its 2.0-liter VC-Turbo four-cylinder engine in the 2025 model year, and that remains the sole method of propulsion this time around. The 268-horsepower engine puts out 286 lb-ft of torque through a 9-speed automatic transmission and either the front or all four wheels, depending on the model you choose. It’s not the quickest midsize SUV on the block — 0-60 comes up in about 7-8 seconds — while Infiniti says it’s “enhanced” the sound quality of the unit based on customer feedback.

Inside, subtle clues hint at the 2026 Infiniti QX60’s updates. The steering wheel gets the QX80’s more 3D badge treatment, while the digital gauge cluster is now standard across all trims. At the upper end, the Autograph model gets the biggest upgrade of all in that 20-speaker Klipsch Reference Premiere design (another version available in other models packs 16 speakers). New upholstery and wood options are also available.

The 2026 Infiniti QX60 will go on sale this summer. Pricing isn’t available just yet, but it shouldn’t move too much from the current lineup, which runs between $51,550 and $67,500. Odds are the Sport will land somewhere in the mid-$50,000 range.