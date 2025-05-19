The All-New 2026 Toyota RAV4 Is Coming Tuesday Night: Here’s One Last Teaser

(Images: Toyota)

The sixth-generation Toyota RAV4 reveal is coming up tomorrow, May 20.

It’s been one of America’s blockbuster SUVs for year after year now, so it’s certainly no understatement that the all-new 2026 Toyota RAV4 is massive. To that end, the automaker gave us one more teaser of the explosively popular model’s next evolution prior to finally pulling the curtain back Tuesday, May 20 at 9 PM ET. So, what can we see from these couple teaser images (in addition to other hints we’ve gotten), and what guesses can we make before Toyota reveals all?

Well, we get three close-up looks at various elements of the sixth-gen RAV4’s design. There’s a shot looking at the front fender and wheel design, as well as a profile shot of the lower front grille and a bit of the rear tailgate. With every angle, it’s clear the 2026 Toyota RAV4 is going for the ever-fashionable upright and blockier design ethos. Gloss black trim elements adorm both the front and the back, while this new model gets some interesting segmented LED taillights, and the wheel shot shows an off-road-style package that covers the adventurous side of the spectrum. Given that Toyota’s current off-roady solution for the RAV4 is the Woodland trim, that’s likely what we’re looking at here, as it’s relegated the more hardcore TRD Off-Road trim to the 4Runner SUV.

The trapezoidal front grille design, in itself, notes the 2026 Toyota RAV4 will still have an internal combustion-backed solution of some sort (no surprises there, as it just revamped the bZ crossover if you want to go fully electric). That said, the general consensus leading up to the reveal is that the RAV4, like the Camry sedan, will go hybrid-only in this generation, though we don’t have actual technical information we can share on that just yet.

We’ll find out much more about the 2026 Toyota RAV4 tomorrow night, so stay tuned for more updates and we’ll take a look together at what the next few years of the brand’s best-selling SUV will look like.