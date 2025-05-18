Ask Nathan: Is the Kia PV5 Pickup Concept the EV Truck We Were Promised and Buying a Basic Towing Vehicle?

Kia PV5 pickup concept

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

The Kia PV5 Pickup Concept – is this what we were promised?

I need a basic pickup to tow 14,000 pounds.

The first question comes from a long time fan who was curious to see if the Kia PV5 Pickup Concept EV is what they have in store for U.S. buyers.

Q: (Via: AskNathan@TFL.com): RE: Kia PV5 Pickup truck.

Hola Nathan my friend, and all the people at the FL! I’m that guy who still owns the 2009 Kia Borrego! I still have it and gave it to my daughter. She has very few problems with it and its past 225,000! Remember when Kia announced that they would sell a electric pickup truck in the USA? I haven’t heard anything for a while. But then my work friend told me about the PV5 and showed me a image on his phone of a pickup truck. Is this the pickup truck that Kia was promising?

I like how Kia does things and they make good looking cars. Maybe you will be able to go to Korea and see some of their design stuff? And I liked your videos on the Slate truck which is something I am seriously thinking about! Have fun in California!

— S from Littleton, CO

KIA PV5 pickup concept

A: What you saw was part of a larger picture.

The Kia PV5 concept you’re referring to is part of a modular scheme allowing the platform to convert from a van to a pickup – when needed. Being that the Kia PV5 has a skateboard platform, the front of the vehicle (the cab) stays with the platform, but he rear section, aft of the driver, can be a variety of different configurations. I believe they showed a delivery van, box-truck and pickup truck among the potential configurations, but you must remember – this is a concept.

I believe Kia is still serious about building some sort of electric pickup truck for the United States, but (for it to avoid tariffs and other taxes) it needs to be built here. It’s a good guess that it would be built at Kia’s West Point, Georgia facility. There’s also the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) in Georgia, which could build a companion pickup on the same platform on the same line. Some theorize that the pickup will resemble the funky Kia Tazman, or share bits with the Hyundai Santa Cruz.

Personally, I believe it will be something else entirely. I agree with your assessment of Slate trucks. If Kia was smart, they would keep a close eye on Slate, and look at making something modular (like the PV5 pickup concept) but for a very affordable price. I expect to hear more within the next few months.

Thanks for the question and the good wishes!

— N

The last question comes from a friend who wants a stripped-down, 4×4 pickup that tows well and can be (comfortably) daily driven.

Q: ([Summarized] Via: a new friend at my club)

I am looking to upgrade to a pickup that can easily tow 14,000-lbs. I want something basic, but that has a 4×4 setup, and is daily-driving easy. Can I get a 1/2-ton to do it?

— Friend from my club

A: This is great question, because it shows the tipping point between 1/2-ton and HD pickups nowadays.

Yes, there are 1/2-ton trucks that could max out at 14,000-lbs, but I wouldn’t recommend it, neither would our truck-guru Andre Smirnov. That’s a lot of stress for a 1/2-ton, and you’re probably past the max hitch weight if you go that far. Even dropping a 1,000-lbs would be rough on a 1/2-ton. I would highly recommend stepping up to a HD (Heavy Duty) pickup like a 2500 or F250. Ram, Ford and GM have models that can easily pull that weight, and (some) are not as expensive as you might think.

The big question is getting a diesel, and goodies. Diesel powertrains are ideal for towing and long-distance economy, but they are remarkably expensive additions. All three automakers build gas V8s that are quite capable, and are far less expensive. Unfortunately, they lack the good economy, range and grunt of a diesel. Still, if you’re serious about saving money, getting a gas engine will save you thousands.

Keep in mind: each truck I mention is the absolute base model, with few frills. Their max numbers can fluctuate a bit, based on configurations. As such, I outfitted each one with 4WD, and an extra or crew-cab. The Ford Super Duty F-250 XL 6.8L V8 4×4 SuperCab can tow -around 17,000-lbs and starts just under $53,000. Ram’s 2500 comes with a 6.4-liter 4×4 Hemi and can pull 17,750 with a crew-cab. It has a base price of just over $53,200. Finally, there’s the Chevrolet Silverado 6.8-liter gas V8 2500 HD 4×4. It’s listed with a maximum towing weight of 19,100-lbs and has a base price of just over $54,000.

I admit that I’m partial to the Ram as I like that old Hemi, and they make a nice interior for the dough. The Ford is least expensive, but that’s the SuperCab model, which is less pricy than the Crew Cab, but has less passenger space. Obviously, the Chevrolet tows the most, and it has nice amenities, but it is more expensive than the rest. Additionally, I think the Chevrolet is a bit easier to drive in traffic, but that could be just me. All three trucks are good drivers, but I highly recommend that you test drive them back-to-back if possible.

— N