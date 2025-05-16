Toyota Debuts New Wave Maker Signature Color Across the TRD Pro Lineup

The next TRD Pro models with this new color will be available in the fall

Another year, another TRD Pro signature color: Meet Wave Maker.

For the past decade-plus that Toyota’s built its off-road-focused TRD Pro models, it’s had at least one new signature color to change things up with each model year. If you’re a die-hard enthusiast, you’ll almost certainly be able to spot the year of a particular TRD Pro just from the color, and 2026 adds yet another blue hue to the list with Wave Maker.

Following a couple years of “warm natural hues” like Terra and Mudbath, Toyota’s leaning back toward a vibrant color with the 2026 TRD Pro lineup. It will be an available option across the entire lineup (so 4Runner and Sequoia on the SUV side, then Tacoma and Tundra if you go the truck route), and should hit dealerships this fall.

The automaker tends to move from more subdued colors toward loud, vibrant hues on a certain cadence, so if you aren’t a particular fan of one year’s signature, you can probably get away with waiting until the next year comes around. Throughout the years since 2015, we’ve had no shortage of fantastic (or at least interesting) options, including:

Of course, if you don’t want to be a “Wave Maker” with your TRD Pro, there are a few other options…though they broadly boil down to white, black, or gray, so those are your basics covered.

Toyota hasn’t yet shared any functional changes or trim shuffling for the 2026 TRD Pro models yet, so we’ll have to wait for more technical information or for the online configurators to go live in the coming months. That said, now that Toyota has (finally!) gotten around to overhauling the 4Runner, all the vehicles we’re talking about here are still fairly fresh. So apart from the color, I wouldn’t expect any drastic changes to the TRD Pro models in particular, though we might see some feature shuffling among the other trims.