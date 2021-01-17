Ask Nathan: Will the Big Kia Borrego SUV Return, Ford Bronco Sport Name and Used Jeep Patriot?

Will the big Kia Borrego (Mohave) return to the United States?

Hating on the Ford Bronco Sport name.

Is a used Jeep Patriot a good idea?

This is the 2021 Kia Mohave, which is the oversea’s Kia Borrego that we once had in our market. Will it return to the USA? (Images: KIA)

The first question comes from a Kia fan who wants to know if the old, body-on-frame Kia Borrego SUV will return to the USA.

Q: (Via: Twitter@NathanAdlen – PM) It’s Surge from Littleton Colorado and I’ve owned a Kia Borrego SUV for 10 years.

We are almost neighbors and I bet you have seen my Borrego driving around because I am one of the few that owns one in the region. That is a serious shame because it is one of the most reliable vehicles I have ever owned. I got the V6 and it has enough power which is like 276 horsepower. Every time I tow my 2,700 pound boat there is no problem and I have towed up to 5,000 pounds with no big deal either.

A very good truck in snow and I took it to Pine Ridge off road and it kept up with my brothers 4Runner!

I have almost 200,000 miles on it and I have replaced brakes, tires and the AC pump. Had a leek in the radiator that was fixed a long time back under warranty. Nothing else wrong with it and I am so happy with it I was wondering if we will see another Kia Borrego SUV come back to the USA?

Why did they get rid of it anyway?

A: Thanks for the question!

I enjoyed the Kia Borrego too. The vehicle you are looking at in these photos is the Kia Mohave, which is basically a modern Borrego for the oversea’s market. Recently, the Kia Mohave underwent a serious update, giving it a revised exterior and a nicer interior. It’s still a frame-based SUV, one that is still quite capable as a proper utility vehicle.

The overseas market still consumes diesels, and this one comes with a 3.0-liter diesel that makes 256 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque. Honestly, I wish this setup was available for our market, but the whole Borrego venture was doomed from the very beginning. When it came to our market, the 2008 economic downturn was hurting the industry. On top of that, folks were embracing greener, less thirsty vehicles.

It was just bad timing.

I took a Kia Borrego from Denver, Colorado to Moab, Utah and back – and it did great. It was the V8, which had great power, but poor economy. I’m glad to hear how happy you are with the V6.

As for returning to our market; I doubt it. The Kia Telluride is a popular vehicle and the two would compete against each other. While the Borrego/Mohave is a truck, most Americans like their SUVs more car-like in character. It just wouldn’t make sense.

I could be wrong.

— N

The all-new Bronco Sport stays true to Bronco heritage in style and capability. (Pre-production model pictured.)

The next question and comment come from fans who dislike the Ford Bronco Sport name.

Q: (Via: Twitter@NathanAdlen) Ford needs to stop badging things improperly.

The new Bronco Sport is an Escape. Just because you slap a badge on it, doesn’t make it so.

— S

And – an email…

Nathan. Why can’t automakers come up with better names? The Blazer and Bronco Sport have the wrong names. They have nothing to do with what people think of when they remember those names. Sorry. But it’s true.

— Brian @ DM@aimee

A: Hi folks,

I hear you, but it is a difficult nut to crack with automakers and their product teams. Ford and Chevrolet are approaching this in completely different ways. Ford is making a whole brand out of the Bronco name, while GM/Chevrolet is simply using the Blazer name to bring in a new product. Whether we like it or not, it is stirring some consumers.

In their eyes, bringing back a name that evokes fond memories outweighs the fact that these vehicles have little to do with said vehicles.

I’m not as bothered with the Bronco Sport as Ford is taking on Jeep toe-to-toe. By calling this little crossover a Bronco Sport – they are showing the world that they are serious about its off-road potential. I know that some people want to call it a Ford Escape, but it truly has a lot of bespoke engineering that makes it unique. Some people even compare the Bronco Sport to the look of the original Ford Escape. I disagree with that perspective.

While I don’t mind the Chevrolet Blazer, as a fine street-orientated crossover, it’s not even built for any type of off-road terrain. I suggested they rename it, or do what I do – call it the “B-Lazer.” Some point out that the Chevrolet Trailblazer is fairly competent on rough surfaces, it’s still not exactly retro in theme and/or capability. Once again, the name bothers some.

I agree that automobile names are touchy topics for many. I’m still dealing with the fact that there is an EV “Mustang.”

—N

The last question comes from a fan who has to choose between a Jeep Patriot and a Chrysler PT Cruiser.

2015 Jeep Patriot

Q: (Via: Twitter@NathanAdlen) Nathan Adlen! I need your help with a car sir!

My mom passed away leaving me with a 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser and a 2014 Jeep Patriot. PT is loaded with only 68,000 miles and the Patriot is a basic 4×4 manual with 125,000. Both run real good but I don’t nee both. Which one would you keep?

— Travis J from Corpus Christi, Texas

A: Howdy Travis!

Sorry about the loss of your mother.

I’m not a very big Chrysler PT Cruiser fan. They are okay, but I don’t like the way they handle at all. They have the worst turning circle of any hatchback I’ve driven. The non-turbo is kind of slow and lethargic too.

The Jeep Patriot with the manual is not too bad, but it’s not exactly a high quality vehicle either.

I guess, if they were both in similar condition, I would opt for the Jeep as it has AWD/4×4 and a manual transmission. It has slightly better utility, and it handles better too.

Hope that helps!

— N

Speaking of the old Jeep Patriot. Here’s an old TFL video featuring one.