2025 Toyota 4Runner Debuts With a New Look and More Choice Than Ever

The 2025 Toyota 4Runner is finally here!

You can completely disagree with me on this one, but I’m going to go ahead and say it: This is the debut I’m most excited about this year. We’ve been patiently waiting for an age for the sixth-generation model to debut, and now we know not just what it looks like, but we also have powertrain specs, a full trim walk and a comprehensive look at the new 4Runner’s feature set. While we don’t yet know much it will cost, Toyota did say the 2025 4Runner lineup will go on sale this fall.

The 2025 Toyota 4Runner is all-new from the ground up, the automaker says, making full use of the TNGA-F platform on which the Tacoma, Land Cruiser, Tundra and Sequoia are all based. It still uses a body-on-frame construction, with a boxed steel-ladder frame, multi-link rear coil suspension and double wishbone front suspension. More important than all that and even the way it looks, however, is what’s under the hood.

While it certainly served the 4Runner well over the years, the old 4.0-liter V6 is officially out of here. In its place is — you guessed it — a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine shared with the Tacoma and Land Cruiser. Like the Tacoma, both gas-only and hybrid “i-Force Max” versions are available, depending on the model. Both options make exactly the same output as the Tacoma: 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque for the gas version; 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque for the hybrid. The latter uses a 1.87-kWh nickel-metal hydride battery, while all 4Runner models come with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Again depending on the model, 4×4 versions of the 2025 Toyota 4Runner comes with part-time or full-time four-wheel drive systems, while all versions have a two-speed transfer case for low-range off-road capability.

Styling and dimensions

Obviously, the 2025 Toyota 4Runner looks dramatically different than the outgoing version, but there are some familiar touches that complement new elements to create a bold-looking off-roader. The rear end, particularly, still has the roll-down rear window and I’d argue the taillights have a decently similar vibe to the old 4Runner. This sixth-gen model shares a strong resemblance to the Tacoma pickup up front, though the 4Runner gets distinctive wrap-around rear glass beyond the C-pillar like the second-generation models had, which is a nice old-school touch.

Most vehicles tend to get larger with each generation, and the 2025 Toyota 4Runner is no exception. This new model rides on a longer wheelbase and is slightly longer and wider than before:

Wheelbase: 112.2 inches (+2.4 inches)

112.2 inches (+2.4 inches) Overall length: 194.9 inches (+3.6 to 4.7 inches, depending on the model)

194.9 inches (+3.6 to 4.7 inches, depending on the model) Width: 77.8 inches (+2 inches)

77.8 inches (+2 inches) Height: 70.8 inches (-0.7 inches)

While old 4×4 4Runners packed 9.6 inches of ground clearance, this version actually sits slightly lower, with just 9.2 inches of ground clearance available from the factory. According to Toyota’s spec sheet, all 4Runners have the same minimum clearance, with just the suspension components, wheels and tires changing between the street-based variants and the off-road trims.

More performance specs

Like the outgoing model, the 2025 Toyota 4Runner will go on sale in two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive versions. Thanks to the slightly lower ground clearance, 4×4 trims also manage lower approach and departure angles, at 32 degrees and 24 degrees respectively (compared to 33 and 26 degrees before). Rear-wheel drive 4Runners will still get an automatic limited-slip differential, while 4×4 versions will get the aforementioned two-speed transfer case and Toyota’s Active Traction Control (A-TRAC) system as well.

The 2025 Toyota 4Runner Limited, as a more luxury-focused model, gets full-time four-wheel drive in its i-Force Max Hybrid form. There’s another, higher-end trim this time around called the Platinum, which gets the full-time system as standard fare.

A rear locking differential is available on 4Runner TRD Off-Road, TRD Pro and Trailhunter models, while there’s also a newly available Stablizer Bar Disconnect feature. The Multi-Terrain Monitor system is still available, while Multi-Terrain Select now functions in both 4WD-High and 4WD-Low (certain modes were only available in low range before). Toyota says the new 4Runner also adopts a quieter version of the Crawl Control off-road cruise control system for this generation.

All 2025 Toyota 4Runner models get a towing capacity upgrade to 6,000 pounds, as well, rather than maxing out at 5,000 pounds with the outgoing version.

Fuel economy numbers are not available for the new 4Runner yet. With an 8-speed transmission and available hybrid powertrain, though we should see at least a small improvement on the old SUV’s 16 City / 19 Highway / 17 Combined mpg ratings.

The 2025 Toyota 4Runner gets a dramatically updated interior, as you’d expect

Toyota tried to keep the fifth-generation model updated over its 15-year lifespan, but it was still missing the latest tech we’ve demanded in modern trucks. Now, this new version redresses that balance by bringing the full suite of technology we’ve already seen with the new Tundra and Tacoma, among the automaker’s other revamped offerings.

Dominating the new 4Runner’s instrument panel is a new touchscreen display, rocking Toyota’s latest infotainment system. Lesser models get an 8-inch unit, while higher-end trims get a much larger 14-inch screen to play with. It’s a similar story with the gauge cluster: Entry-level trims get a 7-inch cluster as standard equipment, while higher-end models get a 12.3-inch fully digital cluster instead.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard fare across the board, though, as are two USB-C ports in the front. Qi wireless charging is an available option, while you some versions offer an additional two USB-C charging ports for the rear passengers.

All 2025 Toyota 4Runner models get Toyota’s Smart Key System with push-button start. Some trims build upon that functionality further by offering a digital key that works with your smartphone (so long as you have a Remote Connect trial or subscription, and the car has a 4G cellular network signal).

Like the outgoing SUV, third-row seating is available on certain configurations of the new 4Runner.

New (and larger) trim walk

Choices weren’t exactly sparse with the old 4Runner, but this new one kicks things up yet another notch.

The base SR5 remains the entry-level option on the 2025 Toyota 4Runner. From there, you climb up the range through TRD Sport and TRD Sport Premium, all of which only come with the standard 2.4-liter, non-hybrid i-Force powertrain.

As you move up the trim walk, however, certain trims are available in either straight gas configuration or as a hybrid, including the TRD Off-Road, TRD Off-Road Premium and Limited. The TRD Pro, Trailhunter and range-topping Platinum are hybrid-only trims.

Toyota’s two new trims for the 2025 model year are the Trailhunter and the Platinum. The Trailhunter is essentially an overlanding-focused alternative to the TRD Pro. Instead of Fox shocks, it gets Old Man Emu 2.5-inch forged shocks with rear external piggyback remote reservoirs instead. You also get a unique ARB roof rack and a low-profile, high-mount air intake and 33-inch Toyo Open Country A/T tires that Toyota says boosts the Trailhunter an additional two inches in the front and 1.5 inches in the rear (though, again, the company still lists ground clearance at 9.2 inches, regardless).

The Platinum, for its part, slots above the Limited and adds more luxurious features. It gets unique black styling elements, as well as heated second-row seats, a standard tow tech package, a head-up display and automatic rain-sensing wipers.

All 2025 Toyota 4Runner models run with the automaker’s latest safety suite, called Toyota Safety Sense 3.0. That brings in enhanced systems from the last-generation including the pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert with steering assist, full-speed dynamic radar cruise control, lane tracing assist, road sign assist, automatic high beams and “proactive driving assist”. PDA, as Toyota calls it, helps keep distance between you and the car in front or provides gentle braking into curves. Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are optional, while hill start assist does come as standard equipment.

Like past generations, Toyota will continue to build the new 4Runner at its Tahara plant in Aichi Prefecture, Japan. While we don’t have exact pricing, base SR5 models should still start in the low-$40,000s, with prices rising up to around $60,000 or perhaps a bit higher for the top-end models. This new model gets the same industry-standard 3-year/36,000-mile limited warranty and 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Hybrid models get another 8-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery and related components, and all models come with a 2-year/25,000-mile complimentary maintenance plan and 2-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance.

