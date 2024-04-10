2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Gets a Range and Speed Boost

(Images: Ford)

Ford announced some useful upgrades for its Mustang Mach-E SUV this week.

EV shoppers scored some welcome news from the Blue Oval this week, as the company announced a raft of updates and improvements across its 2024 Mustang Mach-E lineup. Every model from the base Select to the GT gets better driving range and faster charging speeds, while a package upgrade makes the Mach-E GT quicker than it’s ever been.

Starting off with the range updates, every 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E now gets at least 10-20 more miles to play with across the board. The base, rear-wheel drive Select now offers up at least 250 miles of range, while the Premium with its extended-range battery gets up to 320 miles (again, in rear-wheel drive form). Ford already made some battery chemistry changes to the standard-range battery for 2023, but each extra mile helps make EV living a bit less cumbersome. The GT, for its part, also gets a 10-mile range bump to 280 miles on a charge. The new Mustang Mach-E Rally manages 265 miles, according to Ford’s figures.

Ford also improved DC fast-charging times across the board. The company says ER models can now charge from 10 to 80% in about 36 minutes, rather than 45. The standard-range battery gets a six-minute charging time improvement for 10-80%, down to 32 minutes.

As part of its announcement, the automaker also stressed Mach-E owners can now recharge using Tesla’s Supercharger network. That said, current owners (including 2024 model year buyers) will need a CCS-to-NACS adapter to use Tesla’s charging infrastructure. The first native NACS-equipped Mustang Mach-Es should roll out next year.

The Mach-E GT gets a more potent electric motor with its performance package

While you could buy a Mustang Mach-E GT Performance as a standalone model to the base GT, that is no longer an option for 2024. Instead, there’s a Performance Upgrade available to GT buyers that will up the torque output by 100 lb-ft. That’s a pretty decent improvement over the old version’s 34 lb-ft uplift, and the extra grunt means the GT with that upgrade can accelerate from 0-60 in 3.3 seconds. On paper, at least, that makes Ford’s EV faster than the current Tesla Model Y Performance, although that may shift again when we see the Tesla’s updates for that car. In the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Upgrade’s case, the quarter-mile now comes up in 11.8 seconds at 114 mph.

The Performance Upgrade is standard equipment on the Rally, while GT buyers can opt for it when they buy their car or purchase the upgrade to enable it through software later on.

Apart from the performance and efficiency changes, the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E lineup remains the same as before. Ford tweaked the 15.5-inch center infotainment screen to make it easier for users to get to the most important screens. The settings page, for example, now doesn’t require any scrolling. BlueCruise is available across the entire Mustang Mach-E lineup, provided you’re willing to pay for the feature.