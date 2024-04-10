See and Hear the New Chevy Corvette ZR1 Coming This Summer

Chevrolet says “the unthinkable is coming this summer”.

It’s already been nearly five years since the latest-generation C8 Corvette made its debut. Since the Stingray, we’ve now gotten both the 670 horsepower Z06 and the hybrid E-Ray…but the hardcore ZR1 performance model has yet to officially debut. Fortunately, that’s about to change, as the automaker announced its flagship performance version will finally make its appearance this summer. Not only that, but we can actually hear the new ZR1 for a few seconds in the teaser clip below.

As you’d fully expect, the new Chevy Corvette ZR1 will pack more extreme aerodynamic kit, on top of having far more power than even the Z06…and the Z06 is no slouch. Most rumors to-date suggest the new ZR1 will use a twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V8, but we should see the output cranked way up to 800 horsepower or more, and possibly up to 800 lb-ft of torque as well. For reference, the current Z06 with that twin-turbo V8 manages 670 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, and revs to a stratospheric 8,600 RPM.

The old ZR1 managed 755 horsepower, so this new version will definitely need to top that by at least a small margin. While we certainly can think about what’s coming this summer, perhaps Chevrolet will have some major surprises in store to wow all the anxious enthusiasts.