The Acura ADX Crossover Will Launch in 2025 As a Sub-RDX Entry-Level Model

Acura ADX is officially coming: Here’s what we know so far!

Following up its recent MDX refresh and its plans to similarly update its compact RDX later this year, Acura confirmed the launch time frame for another crossover offering: the ADX. So far, the only official teaser we have is the logo, pictured above. According to Acura, the ADX will debut in “early 2025.”

As far as we know, the new Acura ADX will share its platform and likely its powertrain components with the Honda Civic Si and Acura Integra. That is, this new subcompact crossover should have a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, putting out somewhere around 200 horsepower. While both those models are available with a 6-speed manual transmission, its a virtual certainty Acura will only sell the ADX with a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Currently, the Acura SUV lineup includes the RDX, MDX and all-electric ZDX. What will the ADX do to stand out from their current line? We’ll have to wait some months to see. When it does arrive, the new Acura ADX will compete against the likes of the Audi Q3, BMW X1 and X2 and Lexus UX.

Pricing is a complete mystery, but we can start with the fact that the brand’s smallest crossover will also be its most affordable. Pricing for the RDX starts at $45,700, but most of the ADX’s would-be rivals come in right around the $40,000. It’s likely Acura will position this new model competitively against the competition, so a possible entry price could be in the upper-$30,000 range.

We should know more about the new Acura ADX in the coming months, including what it will actually look like. In the meantime, check out our most recent video with the new Acura ZDX linked below.