2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS Debuts Updated Front End Styling and a Larger Battery

Updated 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS models will arrive at dealerships later this year.

Three years ago, Mercedes introduced an all-electric variant of its iconic executive sedan to the world. Now it’s getting a minor update for the 2025 model year, including a revised front fascia with a more prominent S-Class style faux grille and a larger battery. Instead of a simple crest on the hood, the new EQS also gets an actual hood ornament in the spirit of its gas-powered counterpart.

Instead of a 108.4-kWh unit on board, which offers a total driving range of up to 340 miles depending on the model, the 2025 EQS gets a new 118.0-kWh unit. That should improve overall range by a fair amount, though we don’t yet have EPA figures stating just how much of a difference the new pack makes. Using WLTP estimates, at least, Mercedes says these new models get an 11% increase in driving range thanks to the battery upgrade and updated regenerative braking software.

In lay terms, the 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS may come a bit closer to the Tesla Model S Dual Motor’s 402-mile range, though that car (and the Lucid Air, for that matter) remain the only two sedans on sale with a driving range greater than 400 miles.

Interior updates are fairly light, but focus on greater luxury

Fundamentally, the 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS is the same as previous models inside. You still get the automaker’s now-standard 55-inch Hyperscreen stretching across the instrument panel, as well as opulent interior materials and a Burmester sound system. Mercedes’ interior updates mainly focus on rear-seat passengers, including chrome accents on the pillar-mounted HVAC vents and contrast stitching for the rear pillows. If you get the Pinnacle trim with the Executive Interior package, the passenger-side rear seat can recline up to 38 degrees, while the occupant can also fold the front seat forward for better legroom.

The overall model range remains the same, as well. To start, the rear-wheel drive EQS450+ will offer the best range (again, we’ll have to wait for EPA figures to get exact numbers). The all-wheel drive EQS450 offers more flexible capability at the expense of some range, while the EQS580 and Mercedes-AMG EQS Sedan offer better performance.

Updated pricing is not available yet, but the 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS lineup will roll into showrooms later in 2024.