2025 Buick Enclave Gets a Glow Up With a New Powertrain, Fresh Styling and Super Cruise

(Images: General Motors | Buick)

With the new 2025 Buick Enclave, the brand’s transformation of its current lineup is complete.

From the small Encore GX and the Envista to the Envision and now the three-row Enclave, 2022’s Wildcat EV concept has contributed its styling cues across Buick’s comprehensively updated lineup. Following the Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Acadia, this family hauler carries a familiar set of powertrain and technological changes, but here you get a more luxurious offering that sits just below Cadillac’s XT6 (which is itself due for an update) in the GM pecking order.

The largest change for the 2025 Buick Enclave is its engine and transmission. The old 3.6-liter V6 powerplant is gone, with this new model housing a turbocharged 2.5-liter mill putting out 328 horsepower and 326 lb-ft of torque. Instead of a 9-speed automatic transmission, this engine now gets an 8-speed unit that GM says is a better match in terms of both performance and efficiency. Front-wheel drive is still the default for the Enclave, though all-wheel drive is available across the board.

On the styling front, Buick’s latest midsize option adopts the same familial styling as the Encore GX/Envista and the Envision, from the thin daytime running lights to the large, sportier-looking grille and the updated tri-shield badge. The Preferred model kicks off the range as the base version, while higher up sits the Sport Touring (ST) and the luxurious Avenir trims. Each step changes up the look a bit including the wheels and the grille, while the Avenir gets adaptive dampers. All Enclaves tow up to 5,000 pounds with the trailering package, regardless of trim.

A big screen and Super Cruise headline the interior changes.

At the core of major updates inside the 2025 Buick Enclave is the curved 30-inch screen. The single unit comprises both the digital gauge cluster and the infotainment system, which features Google built-in apps as well as Amazon Alexa support. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay come standard. Another important feature — and a first for Buick — is the inclusion of GM’s Super Cruise hands-free driving technology. Buick says that Super Cruise is available across all Enclave trims, and while it did skip the revamped Envision, you can at least get it here if you’re willing to spend the extra cash (or want a bigger SUV in the first place).

The 2025 Buick Enclave Preferred and ST also get a raft of welcome features, including a 12-speaker Bose stereo system and a wireless charging pad. The Avenir kicks things up another gear with heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats and a panoramic sunroof. Other desirable features like power-folding mirrors and a head-up display are available on the lower trims, while they also come standard on the Enclave Avenir.

Pricing information is not yet available for the new Buick Enclave, unfortunately. However, considering the step up in interior materials, all the technology and the fresh styling, it will probably be a decent bit more expensive than the current model. Base 2024 Enclaves start at $45,295, so expect to see the new Preferred model in the upper-$40,000s. The Avenir, on the other hand, will likely top $60,000 when it hits showrooms.

The 2025 Buick Enclave will actually arrive at dealerships later this summer.