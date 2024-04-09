2025 Acura MDX Brings Many Small Tweaks That Add Up to a Big Difference

The 2025 Acura MDX finally ditches one of the brand’s most frustrating tech features.

It doesn’t feel like it’s been that long since Acura refreshed its three-row SUV — it did debut for the 2022 model year — but the company has been working to revamp its lineup over the past couple years. Following up on the TLX sedan’s refresh, it’s time for the popular MDX to get a similar treatment. Similarly to that overhaul, the 2025 Acura MDX brings subtle styling tweaks as well as big tech upgrades that may woo more folks away from the competition including the Lexus RX, Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and Audi Q7, among so many others.

On the exterior, not too much has changed for the upcoming model year, though you could argue the MDX was already a handsome enough SUV that didn’t need many changes. Acura seems keen to remove part of the chrome grille surround at the top, pulling the hood line over the redesigned mesh grille to give the MDX a bit more of an aggressive appearance. Like its sedan sibling, the styling tweak applies across the lineup, from the base trim up to the performance-oriented Type S.

Speaking of performance, the 2025 Acura MDX doesn’t bring any mechanical changes to the mix. The non-Type S trims still get a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 engine putting out 290 horsepower and 267 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and either front- or all-wheel drive. The Type S still gets a single, twin-scroll turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine putting out 355 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque, through a tweaked version of the same 10-speed transmission.

So…what has changed? Fortunately, the automaker made the most impactful changes where it really counts: the interior.

It’s not just a bigger screen — it’s also a touchscreen…no touchpad!

These days, you can totally expect automakers across the board to fit bigger and flashier screens with every model update. At first glance, the 2025 Acura MDX is no exception. This new 12.3-inch unit is indeed bigger than what came before and comes with Google built-in apps to put popular features like Maps, Google Assistant and the Play Store closer at your fingertips without having to resort to Apple CarPlay or Android Auto (you still can, though).

The real trick with this new model isn’t just that there’s a new infotainment screen, but it’s what isn’t here this time around. This new unit ditches Acura’s True Touchpad Interface that was…well, let’s say a mixed bag. I personally didn’t find the 1-to-1 interface as annoying as Lexus’ touchpad solution once I got used to it, but it still didn’t feel natural, despite Acura’s best intentions. Now, the new infotainment setup not only gets more convenient apps and better responsiveness, but you don’t have to fiddle around with a finicky touchpad to get to the features you want, either. Since the touchpad is out of the equation, Acura slightly reconfigured the center console to move the volume knob a bit closer to your hand and make the wireless charging pad easier to use.

Another interior update for the 2025 Acura MDX revolves around the sound system. The ELS system Acura has been using for decades is out, and in its place we get a Bang & Olufsen setup instead. True audiophiles will want to gravitate toward the top-end MDX Type S with Advance Package, as that model gets a substantial 31-speaker setup with 24 channels and an 8.8-inch subwoofer. Lesser MDX Technology Package, Advance Package and A-Spec models get a 19-speaker system, while the base model gets an 11-speaker setup.

The AcuraWatch safety suite has also gotten an update for 2025, with more robust camera and radar hardware to improve the adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring systems. Top-spec MDX Type S with Advance models get AcruaWatch 360, which adds front cross-traffic warning, lane change collision mitigation and active lane change assist.

Availability

While exact 2025 Acura MDX pricing is not available yet, there shouldn’t be too much movement from the outgoing model’s low-$50,000s starting price. Fundamentally, the trim walk is the same as before, although you can now option the A-Spec with the Advance Package, rather than having to choose between sportier styling and better tech. The MDX Type S also loses its option without the Advance Package, so there’s only one Type S option with the Advance Package as a fully-loaded model.

The 2025 Acura MDX will hit dealerships next month.