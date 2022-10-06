2022 Infiniti QX60 Review: A Welcome Escape from Stupidly Sporty SUVs

(Images: TFL Studios)

Pros Cons ✓ Elegant styling ☓ If you want a sporty SUV, this isn’t it ✓ Pleasant, comfortable interior ☓ Average fuel economy ✓ Well-equipped with competitive tech offerings ☓ No wireless Android Auto support at the moment ✓ Strong value against midsize rivals ✓ 9-speed automatic transmission (no more CVT!)

Infiniti QX60 Overview: A compelling alternative to European rivals

It’s a ferociously competitive world out there, and buyers have a bewildering amount of choice when it comes to midsize, three-row SUVs. Unfortunately, the aging previous generation Infiniti QX60 just didn’t cut it against its modern rivals, and the automaker needed to make some big changes for their 2022 redesign. As soon as you climb into this new QX60 — especially the super-luxe Autograph — you’ll see and feel all the work and pride that’s gone into transforming this car into a serious rival to European models like the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class.

If you’re shopping for a seven-passenger family hauler and need a succinct answer on the 2022/2023 Infiniti QX60: Yes, you should give it a try. Not only did Infiniti put a solid job into freshening up their midsize contender, but it has a distinctive luxury focus. If you’re looking for a quiet, comfortable cabin with elegant design inside and out, the QX60 is a great choice. This generation is a night and day difference over the old car.

That said, I do have one major caveat. I particularly like the 2022 Infiniti QX60 because it doesn’t try to be a super sporty SUV. There’s no M version, no high-strung, high-performance model with a million horsepower and a rock-hard ride that will set your hair on fire. Instead, you’ll find a pleasant oasis of calm, considered touches that take you away from modern life’s craziness, if only for a little while.

While I had a chance to review this $65,645 Autograph model, pricing starts around $50,395 for the base, front-wheel drive “Pure” version.

A quick note on changes for 2023

Since we’re talking about a brand-new design, there aren’t huge changes to consider between the 2022 and 2023 model years. We happened to get a 2022 to review here, in top-end Autograph trim.

Minor changes if you’re looking into a 2023 QX60 include standard wireless smartphone charging, as well as a frameless rearview mirror. Luxe models get gloss-black accepts on the bumpers, while the Sensory and Autograph get dark gray trim pieces. On this 2022 QX60 Autograph, you’ll see chrome, chrome and more chrome on the bumpers…for better or worse, depending on your tastes.

Styling: It’s the small touches that stand out

No looking it up: Do you remember what the old Infiniti QX60 looked like? No? I’m willing to bet you probably don’t, and that was part of its problem. The exterior design stretched back to 2012, before it even adopted its current name (back when it was the JX35). It may have fit Infiniti’s ethos at the time, but it just doesn’t stand out against more modern and daring designs. This 2022 Infiniti QX60 changes all that.

This new design tightens up the SUV’s proportions, with clearly defined lines and a more assertive presence, both front and rear. While I’m not a huge fan of so much chrome brightwork — again, the 2023 models change that up — it does help define the car’s roof line, belt line and side profile. The top-spec Autograph trim takes things one step further, adding in a black two-tone roof effect for most exterior colors (Mineral Black excluded, of course).

All models above the base QX60 Pure get 20-inch alloy wheels, so most of the remaining aesthetic changes among the upper Luxe, Sensory and Autograph trims on the interior. My only real exterior gripe is the lack of exhaust outlets, instead of fake chrome accents where some pies should be. That may not bug you, but both Nathan and I share the sentiment that this trend makes otherwise expensive cars look cheap. I guess one way to look at it is as a conditioning for electric vehicles where we won’t have exhausts at all.

Comfort and convenience: A serene, feature-rich experience

Stepping inside the 2022 Infiniti QX60 is generally a far more pleasant experience compared to the old model. I appreciate thoughtful attention to details, and features like the Autograph’s diamond-quilted leather and contrast stitching on the dashboard and seats help create a soothing ambience against darker, more “driving-focused” designs. The panoramic moonroof, available on almost every QX60 except the base model, helps let even more natural light in when you want it.

After taking in the design, you’ll note that the material quality has also notably improved. That’s especially true with the climate controls. Now, I don’t usually sit well with the piano black trim or haptic feedback buttons. Here, though, Infiniti integrated the controls well and even pressing the “buttons” offers a satisfying response. Mind you, there are still a few physical knobs for temperature controls on each side up front, and it doesn’t take long to acclimate to the controls.

Speaking of climate control, a tri-zone system (driver, front passenger and rear zones) with a microfilter comes standard across most of the range. The Autograph adds in automatic air recirculation as well as a “Plasmacluster” air purifier and grape polyphenol filter. All QX60s get rear A/C vents and heater ducts for the second and third rows.

The 12.3-inch “Dynamic Meter Display” comes standard on all but the base Pure trim.

Like its Nissan Pathfinder sibling, the QX60’s digital cluster allows you to customize what information is important through the menu button on the left side of the steering wheel. The best feature moves the speedometer and tachometer out to the sides, bringing driver assistance, navigation and media details front and center.

As for infotainment, all 2022 and newer Infiniti QX60 models get a 12.3-inch “InTouch” display with wireless Apple CarPlay integration. Unfortunately, if you’re not packing an iPhone, then you’ll have to tether through USB to get Android Auto support. On a positive note, you do get SiriusXM satellite radio and Wi-Fi hotspot capability across the entire range. Other notable upgrades on the higher-end models include a 17-speaker Bose Performance Series sound system that comes standard on Sensory and Autograph and is an option on Luxe. Autograph models get a 10.8-inch head-up display and digital camera rear view mirror (that are optional on Luxe and Sensory).

Just as the small things can impress, they can also annoy. That comes into play with the infotainment system. It features a similar layout and graphics to the Pathfinder and offers decent responsiveness. No problems there, but what you do lack is a physical volume knob. You’ll have to use the haptic tune/seek buttons next to the volume dial instead. It was trickier than I’d like to go up and down through the SiriusXM channels, and using the steering wheel just flips between presets, rather than stations. This is why some physical buttons are important, but at least you get the volume knob. So, with that and the HVAC knobs, it’s not completely intolerable.

Once I tried out the massaging seats, I was a much happier camper.

The tech features just keep on going for this generation QX60. For instance, you get a heated steering wheel across the entire lineup. A power adjustable driver’s seat with four-way lumbar — seriously, being able to adjust the back support up and down is a treat on a long trip — comes standard. Passengers also get 8-way power adjustment, while those in the Autograph also get 4-way lumbar support. Heated seats are also standard across the range, while you get ventilated front seats on Sensory and Autograph. Sadly, heated rear outboard seats for the second row only come on the top-end model.

As standard, the QX60 gets six USB ports spread across its three rows. The Autograph adds one more to the mix, for a total of three in the first row, two in the second row and two in the third.

The Infiniti QX60 packs tons of safety tech

Standard safety kit across the 2022/2023 Infiniti QX60 range is expansive, to put it lightly. You get both forward and rear automatic braking, as well as rear cross traffic alert, rear sonar, blind spot warning, lane departure warning and hill start assist with auto brake hold capability. Moving up into the Sensory or Autograph adds a blind spot “intervention” (auto steering) system, lane departure mitigation, a 360-degree camera system and driver attention alert.

What about the seating situation?

As before, the new Infiniti QX60 remains a three-row crossover. However, you get two seating configurations depending on whether or not you spring for the top-spec Autograph. Most of the range gets a second-row bench, allowing for seven total passengers. The top-end trim gets second-row captain’s chairs instead, reducing the capacity to six. However, those on the second row then get armrests, cupholders and a bit of extra storage.

Moving those captain’s chairs is also a cinch. You can press a button on the side of each side to tilt the second-row seats forward, allowing third-row passengers easy entry and exit. Those in the back can also let themselves out by pushing the same button the back of each second-row seat (shown in the photo below, with the second row in place).

As you probably expect, sitting at the far back of the 2022 Infiniti QX60 can feel a bit cramped, if you plan on putting adults back there. Compared to the commodious 42.1 inches of legroom on the first row and 37.7 inches on the second, third-row occupants get just 28 inches for their legs.

In the inevitable trade-off between passenger and cargo space, putting all three rows in place also limits you to just 14.5 cubic feet. It’s enough for a couple small bags, but not much else. Fortunately, folding the third row opens the QX60 up to 41.6 cubic feet of cargo space. Fold both rows down, and you’ll get a far more cavernous 75.4 cubic feet of capacity for your gear (shown above).

Performance: Decent, but nothing spectacular

I like to think of the 2022 Infiniti QX60 as an oasis from the maniacal world of stupidly powerful and sporty SUVs. Don’t get me wrong, most of you will get along just fine with this car’s performance. You get Nissan’s familiar VQ35DD 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6, putting out 295 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque. Even with Sport and Personal drive modes, this is no hard-charging SUV by any stretch of the imagination. Push the engine hard, and the QX60 will not thank you for it: You’ll just get a cabin full of engine drone that interrupts what otherwise is a largely peaceful driving experience.

What matters more than sportiness here is smoothness, and that’s where I have to commend the 9-speed automatic transmission. Not only does it get rid of the CVT’s annoying rubber-banding and truly anemic acceleration, but it also snaps off shifts almost imperceptibly. Again, as long as you don’t try to push it. Between that and the available all-wheel drive, the new Infiniti QX60 offers a competent, stable and secure feel that makes it a great family road trip SUV. You do also get Eco and Snow modes in addition to the default Standard, so that gives you some choice in changing up the throttle response, shift mapping and all-wheel drive system’s behavior, when equipped.

Other than that, there’s not else to discuss on the dynamics front. When properly equipped, the QX60 can tow up to 6,000 pounds, or 1,000 pounds more than the previous generation. The required towing package to get that capacity comes standard on the Autograph, while it’s a $900 option on Sensory.

Fuel economy is average for the segment, at 20 City / 25 Highway / 22 Combined mpg per EPA numbers. In mixed city and highway driving, I observed 21 mpg.

Verdict: A great all-around option, but you don’t need to buy this spec

If you do decide to try out the Infiniti QX60, a word of advice: You don’t need the Autograph. Sure, you get some extra niceties including the semi-aniline leather. However, you can save about $4,000 by getting the Sensory instead. You still get premium kit like the massaging front seats, heated second-row seats, power liftgate and 17-speaker Bose system. Front-wheel drive is available across the entire range, and if you can get away with it, ditching AWD will save you another $2,000.

As a sharp-looking, elegant, comfortable and relatively spacious luxury SUV, Infiniti’s latest QX60 is a class act. To my mind, its most direct three-row rivals are the Cadillac XT6, Lincoln Aviator and Volvo XC90. Fully spec out any of those three, though, and prices can reach well above this car’s fully loaded $65,645 price tag.

