Polestar Confirms O2-Based EV Roadster Will Launch as the Polestar 6, and It Will Take on Tesla’s Roadster

The Polestar O2 concept, shown earlier this year, will go into production after the brand’s other forthcoming models. (Image: Polestar)

If all goes to plan, Tesla won’t be the only EV automaker in town with a two-seater Roadster: Meet the Polestar 6.

This car may look familiar to you, if you recall the ‘O2 Concept’ Polestar revealed back in March. At Monterey Car Week, the automaker confirmed that car will go into production by 2026 as the aptly named “Polestar 6”, and this new model will build out the brand’s portfolio beyond the current four-door Polestar 2, as well as the forthcoming Polestar 3 SUV next year and Polestar 5 sedan in 2024.

Side note, I’m not sure where the Polestar 4 is either. Odds are we’ll see more information on that in the next little while. Nevertheless, if you’re interested in the ongoing EV transformation and want to get into a two-seater sports car, Polestar will add another option to consider in the next few years.

So, what do we know about the production Polestar 6? The company did provide some numbers to chew on as part of its official statement. The roadster will ride on a bonded aluminum platform and launch in dual-motor configuration, packing up to 884 horsepower (650 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 N-m) of torque. Polestar says that makes this droptop good for 0-60 in 3.2 seconds, and a top speed of 155 mph.

All looks promising so far, and the styling seems like it will stay true to the concept as well, since we’re basically seeing the O2 once again. While the full production picture may change in the coming years, Polestar plans to launch the 6 with an initial 500-unit run, called the “Polestar 6 LA Concept edition.” Those cars will arrive with the Sky Blue exterior and light leather interior shown here, as well as a unique number for each of the special edition models. At the moment, Polestar did not mention any further production beyond those first 500 examples.

Along with the aluminum chassis, the forthcoming Polestar 6 will also share its 800-volt electrical architecture with the upcoming Polestar 5.