The New Polestar 5 Electric Four-Door GT will Debut the Automaker’s Newest Powertrain at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

If you watch the Goodwood Hill Climb, the new Polestar 5 will drive up the hill in its debut June 23rd – 26th.

The Polestar 5 is expected to make 884 horsepower and 663 lbs-feet of torque. Using an 800V architecture, the structure and all-wheel drive (AWD) power will deliver sportscar performance. According to the automaker, the development schedule of the all-electric sports sedan is advancing well. Engineering teams in UK and Sweden are on track, and the project is still evolving.

The team in the UK developed a unique bonded aluminum chassis, and the team in Sweden’s development of a new top-of-the-line electric powertrain is ongoing.



“The new powertrain we are working on will set a new brand benchmark in our high-performing cars. Combining strong electric motor engineering ability with advances in light-weight platform technology is leading to truly stunning driver’s cars.” Jörg Brandscheid, Polestar’s CTO and Head of R&D

The Polestar 5 will launch in 2024. This is the third of three new EVs that will be launched by Polestar in the next three years. That’s following the Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 electric SUVs. The Polestar 5 is an evolution of the Precept concept car, which was first shown in 2020.