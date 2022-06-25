(Video) Too Expensive? The New 2022 Mazda CX-9 Is The Closest Thing To A 3 Row Sports Car You Can Buy!

Images: Mazda

The New 2022 Mazda CX-9 has power, grace, comfort and style – but is it pricing itself out of the race?

There’s been a long running debate among the staff at TFL Studios. Some folk feel that Mazda has ascended to a higher level, so it should be compared to Lexus, as opposed to Toyota – or Audi over Volkswagen. Others feel it should remain an entry-level player that can go toe-to-toe with Nissan and Honda.

The 2022 Mazda CX-9 comes standard with the 250 horsepower, “Skyactiv-G” 2.5 turbo. Paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, it makes 320 lb-ft of torque (on premium fuel). Use regular grade fuel, you’ll be making 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, which is still respectable.

Mazda has upped their game with all of their interior designs.

If you opt for the Sport and Touring models, you might be able to keep the price under $40K. In that bracket, Mazda competes with Kia/Hyundai and all of the other domestic automakers. When you go to the Grand Touring and Signature CX-9s, you’re aiming at more premium models. I think that’s completely unnecessary – as the base models offer a great value for what you get.

Here’s what the base model comes with: Armrest with cup holders. Every CX-9 model includes complimentary Mazda Connected Services for three years, providing in-car Wi-Fi hotspot for months or 2GB trial. A 10.25″ full-color center display with the latest Mazda Connect infotainment system – featuring Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity. It also gets a leather-wrapped shifter and steering wheel with mounted audio, Bluetooth, and cruise control buttons. This entry-level Sport also comes with dual front USB inputs, six-speaker sound system, and three-zone automatic climate control. The base seats are black cloth with eight-way power driver’s seat with lumbar, and there’s a four-way manual adjustable passenger seat. Other standard features include electronic parking brake, rearview camera, and rear side and liftgate window privacy glass.

The 2022 Mazda CX-9 starts at $35,280 – and that’s with all of the standard equipment above. At that price, it’s a good buy; however, when you get to the primum trims, things change?

CX-9 Sport $35,280

CX-9 Touring $37,430

CX-9 Touring Plus $41,660

CX-9 Carbon Edition $43,580

CX-9 Grand Touring $44,440

CX-9 Signature $47,210

In this video, Tommy gets his hands on the 2022 Mazda CX-9, and you get a tour of this sporty people hauler!