(Video) Too Expensive? The New 2022 Mazda CX-9 Is The Closest Thing To A 3 Row Sports Car You Can Buy!

The New 2022 Mazda CX-9 has power, grace, comfort and style – but is it pricing itself out of the race?
There’s been a long running debate among the staff at TFL Studios. Some folk feel that Mazda has ascended to a higher level, so it should be compared to Lexus, as opposed to Toyota – or Audi over Volkswagen. Others feel it should remain an entry-level player that can go toe-to-toe with Nissan and Honda.
The 2022 Mazda CX-9 comes standard with the 250 horsepower, “Skyactiv-G” 2.5 turbo. Paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, it makes 320 lb-ft of torque (on premium fuel). Use regular grade fuel, you’ll be making 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, which is still respectable.
If you opt for the Sport and Touring models, you might be able to keep the price under $40K. In that bracket, Mazda competes with Kia/Hyundai and all of the other domestic automakers. When you go to the Grand Touring and Signature CX-9s, you’re aiming at more premium models. I think that’s completely unnecessary – as the base models offer a great value for what you get.
Here’s what the base model comes with: Armrest with cup holders. Every CX-9 model includes complimentary Mazda Connected Services for three years, providing in-car Wi-Fi hotspot for months or 2GB trial. A 10.25″ full-color center display with the latest Mazda Connect infotainment system – featuring Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity. It also gets a leather-wrapped shifter and steering wheel with mounted audio, Bluetooth, and cruise control buttons. This entry-level Sport also comes with dual front USB inputs, six-speaker sound system, and three-zone automatic climate control. The base seats are black cloth with eight-way power driver’s seat with lumbar, and there’s a four-way manual adjustable passenger seat. Other standard features include electronic parking brake, rearview camera, and rear side and liftgate window privacy glass.
The 2022 Mazda CX-9 starts at $35,280 – and that’s with all of the standard equipment above. At that price, it’s a good buy; however, when you get to the primum trims, things change?
- CX-9 Sport $35,280
- CX-9 Touring $37,430
- CX-9 Touring Plus $41,660
- CX-9 Carbon Edition $43,580
- CX-9 Grand Touring $44,440
- CX-9 Signature $47,210
In this video, Tommy gets his hands on the 2022 Mazda CX-9, and you get a tour of this sporty people hauler!