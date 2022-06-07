Meet the 2023 Polestar 3 — The Brand’s First SUV!

Today Polestar has released the first official image and brief details on their first ever SUV crossover, the Polestar 3. Starting with the 3, the company aims to introduce a new vehicle every year for the next three years.

What You Need to Know

Polestar says the all-electric SUV will have a dual-motor setup, likely for an all-wheel drive option a la their existing Polestar 2 EV sedan. The automaker claims a range of 600 kilometers (roughly 373 miles) on Europe’s WLTP cycle. We’re still waiting on official EPA testing which tends to be a bit more conservative. Polestar says the autonomous driving technology powering the vehicle will be provided by Luminar for the LiDAR unit and NVIDIA for the computing power.

When Will It Be Available?

A world premiere is on the books for October 3rd and pre-orders direct from Polestar will get under way at that time. The SUV will be manufactured in the US and China. US production will take place at the joint Polestar-Volvo facility in South Carolina.

How Does It Compare to Other Electric Crossovers?

The SUV will launch alongside the existing Volvo XC40 Recharge, but Polestar’s brand identity is sportier than sister-brand Volvo. It’s direct competition will therefore be the likes of the Tesla Model Y, Audi Q4 e-tron, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E. Down the line, it will face off against the all-electric Porsche Macan, the Mercedes-Benz EQC, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, and the Kia EV6.

In order to be competitive with the above vehicles, it will need an EPA-estimated range of 350 miles on a single charge. Given its likely architecture and shared technology with the Polestar 2, the 3 probably won’t have the Kia or the Hyundai’s 800-volt rapid charging. However, not much is known at this point so Polestar could still surprise us.