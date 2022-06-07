Here’s a Slew of New Honda HR-V Video Promotions – AND Here’s Our Tech and Features Video TOO!

New Honda HR-V image: Honda

While we’re still a way’s off from getting full driving details, the all-new Honda HR-V has a ton of video promos for you to see. At the bottom of this post – you’ll find lots of up-to-date info with our tech video.

There’s not a lot of data we can share regarding the all-new Honda HR-V; but we will soon. We can say that this is a bigger, more powerful HR-V. Many of its components are now shared with the Honda Civic. The old one shared a majority of its components with the, now discontinued, Honda Fit.

“Calling GenZennials: All-New Honda HR-V Glows Up in Multifaceted Marketing Campaign!” – Honda Press

The competition has changed quite a bit since the original HR-V was introduced in North America, as a 2016 model. Back then, the compact crossover segment wasn’t very crowded. Now, it’s red-hot. Vehicles like the Toyota Corolla Cross have the HR-V in their cross-hairs.

The big question many people are wondering about the new Honda HR-V revolves around electrification. Other competitors, like offerings from Hyundai, Kia and Toyota now offer hybrids, PHEVs and even full electric options. Honda will be addressing these questions, and many more in the upcoming weeks.

I am curious about your take on the appearance of the new Honda HR-V. It’s certainly different, and some of you may find it polarizing. I think it will take some time to get used to for some fans.