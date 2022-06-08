Cadillac’s CELESTIQ Flagship EV Sedan Teased in New Close-Ups

GM’S luxury stable Cadillac has signaled its electric future with the upcoming 2023 LYRIQ SUV. With today’s teaser images of the CELESTIQ luxury sedan, an electrified lineup is coming into clear view.

What Did They Show?

Close-up renders of the CELESTIQ’s design confirm it will be a proper high-end flagship, with the sculpting and fancy trim to match. As with many newer designs, a lot of attention rests on distinctive headlight and taillight styling shown in the released images. General Motors Design’s Instagram will be releasing more early images this summer. Technical details like range and motor configuration have yet to be disclosed. The brand says the flagship is intended to be a showcase for “technology and performance.”

What Does This Mean For Cadillac’s Future?

With the opportunity of a fresh start on all-electric vehicle platforms, Cadillac is aiming to bring back American luxury for a new generation of powertrains. We know a lot more about the LYRIQ than the CELESTIQ, which is still firmly in “show car” status. Should CELESTIQ come to market, Cadillac will have an intriguing halo sedan — an increasingly niche category in the SUV-crazed American market. Nonetheless, fiercely fast sedans the likes of the Lucid Air and Tesla Model S Plaid have shown that you don’t need a high-riding auto to capture the public’s imagination.