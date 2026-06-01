Lexus Reportedly Cancels the Electric LF-ZC Sedan It Planned to Launch This Year

(Images: Lexus)

Lexus is still rolling out new electric vehicles, but the LF-ZC won’t be one of them.

Without putting too fine a point on it, the world today is certainly not the same as it was, even three years ago. Back then, Lexus and so many other automakers had huge (and expensive) plans for an electric revolution. Instead of a full EV rollout, though, fast forward and several of those grandiose plans are getting tossed. According to a report from Automotive News, that includes the futuristic looking LF-ZC flagship, which Lexus originally showed to the world back in 2023.

While the LF-ZC was supposed to launch this year with a new and much more aggressive look, as well as next-generation interior and battery technology, Lexus evidently decided the effort wasn’t worth it. As EVs face slower demand relative to the rest of the new car market, Toyota is changing how it is allocating resources toward current and next-generation models.

As it stands, Toyota and Lexus both are still rolling out new electric vehicles. The electric Highlander is due out soon, as is the more luxuious Lexus TZ, which debuted only a few weeks ago. On the sedan side, the automaker seemingly took some of the design cues from concepts like the LF-ZC and applied them to the electric ES. The RZ is still in the lineup, too, but this report nods to a change of heart for a sedan above the ES to serve either as a de facto successor to the LS or the sort of flagship around which you base your whole brand.

Though it did not directly confirm the AN report, a spokesperson told Car and Driver: “We routinely and continuously review and evaluate our product plans to achieve the optimal strategy, including the consolidation and reorganization of projects.” The company also stressed that it will “respond swiftly and attentively to changing times and needs” with regard to its product output. That’s about as “say it without saying it” as we’d reasonably expect, all things considered. Even though the LF-ZC won’t hit showrooms anytime soon, what is clear is that the design cues — and perhaps some underlying technology — will make their way into new Lexus vehicles over the coming few years.