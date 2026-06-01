There’s Something New (and Green) With the 2027 Mazda MX-5 Miata

(Image: Mazda)

The 2027 Mazda MX-5 Miata keeps cruising along, but it is getting a new color option!

For more than 30 years, Mazda’s Miata roadster has been a favorite among enthusiasts. We’ve grown up with it, to the point where this ND generation is the most refined and evolved version yet, right down to the paint colors. Apart from the 30th Anniversary’s Racing Orange and Zircon Sand, the automaker has kept this run to less controversial hues. For 2027, the new exterior option keeping things classy is none other than Zinc Green.

And if you’re thinking right off the bat, “that doesn’t look very green”, you’re not alone. What we’re looking at here isn’t the Spirited Green we saw on the old NC Miata and the exceptionally poppy Mazda 2 (I owned one, and thought it was a fun little car), but it is a color Mazda says is inspired by history. To kick off its statement Monday, the company referenced the three-wheel Mazda Go from the 1930s, which apparently had a green instrument panel. Yeah, as big of a Mazda fan as I am, I didn’t know that either.

Zinc Green follows up on Polymetal Gray Metallic, which has been a popular color for the brand over the past few years. It blends a bit of gray in with green, so it’s definitely more muted than, say, a 787B or that aforementioned Mazda 2. Mazda describes the color as “vibrant and rich” under bright sunlight.

The new color debuted in Japan, though it will come to the U.S. with the new model year. Exact availability is unclear for the moment, but it’s likely we’ll see it land over here in the next couple months. I also wouldn’t be too surprised to see this color take up the same sort of wide-ranging position as Polymetal Gray, to the point where we see it on other Mazda models, but we’ll have to wait and see on that one.