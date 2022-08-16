The 2023 Mazda 3 is Getting a Power Bump, but…You Know What That Means

(Images: TFL Studios, unless otherwise noted)

The 2023 Mazda 3 gets a slight power bump across its naturally-aspirated models. Turbocharged models put out the same amount of power and torque as before.

However, the new model year brings a set of price hikes both hatchback and sedan, in addition to the power boost.

For 2023, the base 2.0 sedan has been dropped.

2023 Mazda 3 pricing starts at $23,615 for the 2.5 S sedan.

Some tweaks and trim shuffling punctuate the 2023 Mazda 3 lineup — here’s how it all breaks down.

If you’re in the market for an affordable and fun compact car, Mazda’s entry-level model is a tough act to beat. Now, the Mazda 3 is seeing some minor updates for the new model year, with the expected price bump to boot. Thanks to the automaker dropping the base 2.0-liter, the 3 is once again back to a 2.5-liter SkyActiv-G engine as its sole engine, in either naturally aspirated or turbocharged flavor. Good news for folks who choose the former: The standard 2.5 is getting a slight power bump this time around.

Mazda made some tweaks, so now the 2023 model 3s get 191 horsepower (up 5, from 186), while the 186 lb-ft torque figure remains the same. Thanks to improvements with its cylinder deactivation algorithm, the non-turbo models also return up to an estimated 28 mpg city, 37 mpg highway and 31 mpg combined. It’s not a huge difference, but you still get a 1-2 mpg bump all around. As for the Mazda 3 Turbo, its 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque (227 hp and 310 lb-ft on regular 87 octane fuel) remains the same as last year.

Depending on what you want, you’ll want to try and buy the car now, rather than waiting for 2023 models.

Trim levels and their respective features more or less stay the same, with a few exceptions. If you’re looking into the sedan, you’ll have fewer choices by way of Mazda axing the 2.0, and they’ve also dropped the base 2.5 Turbo. So, the range now starts with the 2.5 S sedan for $23,615 — a $450 hike over the equivalent 2022 model. From there, you’ll climb the range through Select ($25,015, up $500), Preferred ($26,615, up $450) and Carbon Edition ($28,265, up $450). The top-end Premium sedan sees the largest price jump by far, as it’s now up by $1,700 to $30,465.

If you’re shopping the Mazda 3 sedan, the only way to get into the Turbo model is with the top-end 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus. Since the regular 2.5 Turbo trim is gone for the sedan, so your price of entry now sets at $35,065. That’s up $550 from last year’s equivalent, and a whopping $3,100 jump if you want a Turbo sedan at all, because you have to buy the top-end trim. Mazda’s $1,065 destination charge is the same as it’s been for 2022 models, for what that’s worth.

Hatchbacks see a similar price increase, with its MSRPs sitting $1,000 higher than the equivalent sedans. You can still get a base 2.5 Turbo trim with the hatchback, though, so you’re able to get into the more powerful variant for a bit less than the sedan. For 2023, the 2.5 Turbo hatch starts at $33,515, up $550 from last year. The sole 6-speed manual option — a Premium hatchback with the non-turbo engine — is still available for $30,215 ($450 more than last year).

Still a value proposition?

Unfortunately, Mazda’s across-the-board increases here are a trend impacting the entire brand (see the CX-50) and the industry as a whole. Since virtually every new car is getting more expensive this year, the Mazda 3 can still represent a relatively good value. You’ll just need to bring a larger budget to the equation, if you can manage to find the car you want in the first place.

I drive a Mazda 3 as my daily vehicle, so if you want some perspective on long-term ownership check out my year-and-a-bit review below: