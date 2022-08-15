Mercedes-Benz continues to expand its ‘EQ’ electric lineup with the EQE SUV — a more practical version of its midsize sedan.

This new electric crossover touts a ‘constantly digitized’ interior and a mix of contrasting tones (including sable brown here).

The full EQE SUV reveal is coming on October 16.

Take a look at the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV.

I know some folks aren’t there aren’t a huge fan of brown but stick with me for a moment. Color scheme notwithstanding, Mercedes aimed to accent all the elements of the EQE SUV’s interior through a mix of tones and materials, and teased a clear look at what’s coming Monday.

If you liked the EQE sedan, then it’s all good news, since we’re looking at a functionally similar interior layout here. In today’s teaser, the German automaker showed a 12.3-inch instrument cluster as well as a 12.8-inch central touchscreen. That’s standard equipment for the U.S. market, though Mercedes did not mention any technical specs for the EQE SUV at this time.

Based on the EQE sedan, there’s a fair bit on which we can at least make an educated guess. If the EQE SUV mirrors its sedan sibling, we’ll likely see a base “350” model emerge with a single, rear-mounted electric motor putting out around 288 horsepower. 4Matic all-wheel drive by way of a second motor is a virtual certainty, considering this is a crossover. That could bump power up to about 408 horsepower, though we’ll have to see if there are any tweaks for the larger SUV application.

Will we see an AMG version? Time, as ever, will tell.

Fortunately, we will have more concrete information on the EQE SUV in a couple months. The full reveal is coming on October 16, so stay tuned for more coming soon!