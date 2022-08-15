Wave Goodbye to the Infiniti Q60 — It’s Being Discontinued Later This Year

Another coupe bites the dust: The Infiniti Q60 will officially get the ax by the end of this year.

The brand is focusing on more popular crossovers and SUVs instead.

The Infiniti Q50 sedan is sticking around, at least for now.

2022 will be the end of the road for the Infiniti Q60 coupe.

It’s hardly a surprise that automakers are dropping slow-selling passenger cars, including both sedans and coupes, in favor of more popular (and higher margin) SUVs. Despite what its sales figures suggest, though, some folks are deeply invested in the Infiniti Q60 and the G35/G37 series that came before it. Just speaking from personal experience, I’ve seen more customized G60s and G37s than Mercedes or BMWs in recent years, so these cars did garner some following among enthusiasts.

While the G was around for several years, the Q60 has been around in its current form since the 2017 model year.

The automaker confirmed to Car and Driver late last week that its coupe is on the way out. Of the Q60, a spokesperson said, “We are focusing on the most popular luxury automotive segments such as crossovers and SUVs, as well as the upcoming EV we recently announced that will be built here in the US.” Production for its Q50 sedan sibling will continue for the time being, though it’s fair to assume the four-door will eventually follow the coupe into the sunset. At this moment, though, Infiniti did not announce or confirms any plans to kill the Q50 off.

With the Q60’s departure, the Infiniti Q50 will be the only passenger car left in the brand’s lineup for 2023. All other models — the QX50, QX55, QX60 and QX80 — are all crossovers or SUVs.

If you’re a fan, however, part of the Q60 will fortunately live on in the 2023 Nissan Z. That car inherits Infiniti’s 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6, offering up 400 horsepower and the option for a manual transmission.