Ask Nathan: The EV Buick Pickup Savior, Ford EcoSport vs Ford Bronco Sport, and Where Have You Been Bro?

This is not going to become an EV Buick pickup. It’s the Buick Enspire concept (Image: GM)

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Will an EV Buick pickup save the brand?

I have to choose between a mid level Ford Bronco Sport, or a top trim Ford EcoSport?

Where’s Nathan?

The Buick Wildcat EV concept conveys the all-new design language that will influence Buick production models for the foreseeable future as the brand transitions to an all-electric future.

The first question comes from a comment sent to asknathan@tflcar.com, regarding an EV Buick pickup truck saving the brand.

Q: (via AskNathan@TFLcar.com) Buick is dying and I think GM should build a EV Buick pickup truck based on the Silverado EV to save the brand.

You guys always say that trucks way outsell cars and this could save Buick. I know Buick builds SUVs so this should be a no-brainer.

– NDor



A: Interesting that you think Buick is dying.

Last year, Buick sold over 180,000 cars in the United States alone. To put that into perspective, BMW sold about half that in the U.S. market at the same time. Sure, Buick isn’t up there with Toyota’s monstrous sales numbers, but they do alright.

Also, Buick doesn’t build trucks — that’s what GMC is for.

Yes, Buick builds crossovers, but that’s basically fattened-up station wagons. They do not build trucks.

Buick Wildcat EV concept rear three-quarter with distinctive semi-swing doors that open on the passenger side.

We know for sure that Buick will follow GM’s new electrification roadmap. You should be seeing a lot of electrified products coming out of Buick in the next few months. All of them will be crossover-style EVs – unless they decide to build cars again, but I doubt it.

Still, and I must repeat this…Buick doesn’t build trucks.

– N

The next question comes from an insurance adjuster who’s comparing a Ford Bronco Sport to a top trim Ford EcoSport.

Q: (At the Lowe’s parking lot in Aurora, CO) Shopping for a good Colorado car for my spouse. I am a Ford fan, so I’m looking at a loaded Ford EcoSport vs a mid-level Bronco Sport.

We don’t need to tow and our kids are driving themselves. She needs comfort and economy along with all-wheel drive. It wouldn’t hurt if it were fun to drive too.

– Insurance Adjuster who recognized me

A: Go to the Bronco Sport. Go directly to the Bronco Sport. Do not collect $200…

Sorry, couldn’t resist the Monopoly joke.

For your money, the Ford Bronco Sport is vastly superior to the Ford EcoSport. I priced a loaded EcoSport Titanium, which came out to about $30,000. Keep in mind, the EcoSport delivers an EPA-estimated 23 city and 29 highway mpg.

Depending on the base or Big Bend trim, you’ll be spending between $1,000 to $3,000 more for the Bronco Sport. Now, I looked up the larger, more powerful (than EcoSport) Ford Bronco Sport (with the base-level 1.5-liter engine), and it came out to 25 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway. So, it’s pretty damn close.

Usually, I’m all about base model, or less expensive options. In this case, the Bronco Sport drives better, holds more, is more comfortable and is a lot more fun to drive. The Ford EcoSport is just fine as an adequate, day-to-day conveyance. The ONLY thing it does better than the Bronco Sport is parking. It’s one of the easiest cars to park out there.

Seriously, the Bronco Sport is the better buy in almost every measurable way.

– N



The last question comes from an astute viewer who noticed I’ve been off-camera recently. Actually, we’ve received a few comments in a similar vein, I’m just using this email as an example.

Q: Hi Nathan, it’s Terry from Las Vegas.

I met you and Andres at the Shell event at SEMA a few years ago and you guys were super friendly. Always asking about the fans and always willing to take a selfie. Even had a hot dog with me which was super cool. Loved hearing about your Samurai project and about the team.

Over the past few months I notice you are rarely on camera. I was wondering if something is up. Where you been bro?

– Chad L. from Delta,UT

A: Hi Chad, all is well!

Every now and then, I have a little work done to fix a foot that’s been messed up for years. This was one of those times, and I had to recoup for a few weeks. Over the next few weeks, you’ll see me more and more, and I’ll be joining in on some fun adventure series we have planned for the near future.

Thanks for reaching out!

– N

